  Microsoft Lens App to Be Retired at the End of This Year, Company Suggests Users Switch to Copilot

Microsoft Lens App to Be Retired at the End of This Year, Company Suggests Users Switch to Copilot

Microsoft is retiring the Lens app from app marketplaces in September, with a complete shutdown occurring on December 15.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 August 2025 20:24 IST
Microsoft Lens App to Be Retired at the End of This Year, Company Suggests Users Switch to Copilot

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Despite retiring the app, users can access previous scans via the MyScans section

Highlights
  • Microsoft Lens was first launched in 2015
  • The app was designed to scan physical documents into digital files
  • Microsoft said Lens app users should shift to the Copilot app
Microsoft Lens app will be discontinued later this year, the company said last week. The app was designed to scan images of physical documents, text, handwritten papers, and whiteboards and convert them into digital files. However, the Redmond-based tech giant stated that it will be retired in a phased manner by the end of this year. While the company did not share the reason behind the discontinuation of the Lens app, it suggested that users switch to the Microsoft Copilot 365 as an alternative.

Copilot Replaces Microsoft Lens App

While the debate on artificial intelligence (AI) replacing jobs continues, it has already started replacing apps. The Microsoft Lens app, which was launched in 2015 as a document scanning tool, is being retired as the company recommends users use the Copilot app instead.

On its support page, the tech giant stated that the Lens app will be retired from the iOS and Android marketplaces on September 15. Then, after November 15, Microsoft will stop supporting the app, although those who had previously installed the app will be able to scan new documents. Finally, this capability will also be taken away after December 2025. After that, users can only access older scans from the MyScans section.

Notably, Microsoft first released the app aimed at its Windows Phone devices. Back then, it was called the Office Lens, and unlike other third-party tools, which required either purchasing the app or paying a subscription for premium features, it offered all features for free.

Offering an alternative, the tech giant is now recommending users to use Copilot for all their document scanning needs. On the mobile app, users can open the menu and head to the Create tab to directly scan their documents. The desktop app and the website can also perform this task when prompted for the same.

However, Microsoft highlighted that some Lens app features are not available in the Copilot app. These include saving scans directly to OneNote, Word, or PowerPoint, scanning business cards to OneNote, reading documents aloud, and the integration of an immersive Reader.

Microsoft Lens, Microsoft, Copilot, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Lens App to Be Retired at the End of This Year, Company Suggests Users Switch to Copilot
