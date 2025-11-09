Technology News
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 launches on Crunchyroll on January 8, 2026, adapting the Culling Game arc.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2025 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 brings the Culling Game arc with intense battles and new sorcerers

Highlights
  • Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 premieres on Crunchyroll on January 8, 2026
  • Adapts the manga’s Culling Game arc
  • Introduces Naoya Zenin and other new characters
The hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen is back with Season 3, which will cover the dramatic Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's manga. From MAPPA, the season will bring with it intense battles, new characters, and wicked sorcery at the highest levels. Debuting January 8, 2026, in Japan and streaming on Crunchyroll, the series sees Yuji Itadori and his friends tangled in a deadly game overseen by the sinister Noritoshi Kamo within ten cursed colonies throughout all of Japan.

When and Where to Watch JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is going to premiere on Crunchyroll on January 8, 2026. Viewers will have simultaneous access to all the most recent episodes as well.

Trailer and Plot of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3

MAPPA's teaser visual hints at dark thrills as the Culling Game transforms Japan into a cursed battlefield following the Shibuya Incident. Yuji's classmates and allies face uncanny threats, while divisions arise among Special Grade Ghoul Suguru Geto's followers, and a cursed spirit targets Megumi's protector, Rika Orimoto.

Fans will find hearts aflutter, battles for the ages, and new directions as the season progresses-most importantly, fans can also expect to bear witness to that ultimate matchup of Yuji Itadori vs. Yuta Okkotsu!

Cast and Crew of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3

The voice cast will be led by Yuji Itadori (the main protagonist), Yuta Okkotsu (a Special Grade Sorcerer), Satoru Gojo (a top-class sorcerer), and the newly created Naoya Zenin, who is voiced by Koji Yusa. The series is streamed worldwide by Crunchyroll and produced by MAPPA, based on Gege Akutami's original manga. MAPPA gives beautiful animation and complex fight choreography, with Season 3 leaving fans all around the world wanting more.

Reception of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is yet to be released.

 

anime, OTT, Crunchyroll
