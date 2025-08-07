Technology News
Motorola Adds Microsoft’s Copilot Vision to Moto AI Suite; Copilot App to Be Preinstalled on Upcoming Devices

Microsoft’s Copilot Vision will now be available on Motorola’s moto AI-enabled devices in select countries.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 19:40 IST
Motorola Adds Microsoft's Copilot Vision to Moto AI Suite; Copilot App to Be Preinstalled on Upcoming Devices

Photo Credit: Motorola

Copilot Vision can use the device’s camera to answer queries about the user’s surroundings

Highlights
  • This is Microsoft’s first partnership with a smartphone brand for Copilot
  • Copilot Vision in moto ai is not an on-device feature
  • Users will have to sign into their Copilot account to use the feature
Motorola announced on Wednesday that Microsoft's Copilot Vision feature will be integrated into the Moto AI suite of features. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand said the onboarding of the Copilot feature is an extension of the existing partnership with Microsoft. With this, the company will offer users with a Moto AI-enabled device to access the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered computer vision technology in select countries. Additionally, Motorola also announced that its upcoming devices will ship with the Copilot app.

Motorola Razr and Motorola Edge Users to Get Copilot Vision Access

The smartphone brand announced that Copilot Vision will be available as part of its Moto AI suite on select Motorola Razr and Motorola Edge series devices in the US, India, and other markets where the feature is already available. Moto AI is available on select Motorola Razr and Motorola Edge devices.

To use the feature, users will need to create a new Copilot account or log into their existing account. Since it is not an on-device feature, Copilot Vision will require active Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. The feature is managed by Microsoft, so the company's terms and conditions, as well as the firm's data collection policy, will apply.

Interestingly, on Motorola devices, Copilot Vision will be able to access the device's camera, analyse the user's surroundings and respond to their queries. This capability is not available on the desktop version of the feature. It features a real-time two-way voice mode, allowing users to interact with the chatbot hands-free. However, it is unclear if the visual assistant can see and assist users with the content on their screen.

Addressing privacy concerns, Motorola said Copilot Vision is an opt-in feature, and the chatbot won't be able to access the device's camera or microphone, until users turn it on. They can also test out the Vision feature before signing in to Copilot.

Once added to Motorola devices, Copilot Vision will directly compete with Google's Gemini Live. The latter can also do everything Microsoft's visual assistant can, and users can also share their screen and seek assistance in real-time. Gemini also has another advantage over Copilot as it is the default voice assistant for all Android devices.

Further reading: Motorola, Microsoft, Copilot Vision, Copilot, Moto AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lenovo Idea Tab With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

