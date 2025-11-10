Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Date Announced; to Come With Up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB Storage

The Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have been listed on Oppo e-shop and are available for pre-order ahead of launch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 November 2025 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Colourways of the Oppo Reno 15 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 series will launch in China on November 17 at 7pm local time
  • The lineup may include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini
  • Reno 15 is listed in Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown colours
Oppo Reno 15 series will be launched in China next week, the company announced on Monday. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise three models — Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Mini variant. The standard Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have also been listed on the company's online shopping platform ahead of debut, which reveals the RAM and storage variants and possible colourways of the handsets.

Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Date

Oppo Reno 15 series will be launched in China on November 17 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The launch is expected to take place during the brand's Double Eleven (11.11) shopping festival in the country, which occurs on the same date.

oppo reno 15 launch date weibo Oppo Reno 15

Launch date of the Oppo Reno 15 series in China
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

The Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have also been listed on Oppo e-shop and are available for pre-order ahead of launch.

As per the listing, the Reno 15 will be available in three colour options — Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. Buyers can choose from five different RAM and storage configurations, these being 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro will also be sold in Starlight Bow and Canele Brown shades. But instead of Aurora Blue, the handset is confirmed to be offered in a third, Honey Gold colour option. It will have four different RAM and storage configurations — 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are reported to sport 6.78-inch and 6.32-inch 1.5K flat displays. Meanwhile, the standard Reno 15 could sit in between, coming in at 6.59 inches. The Pro and Mini models are likely to come with triple rear cameras, including 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary cameras, 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras, and 50-megapixel periscope cameras. The handsets are also expected to have 50-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies.

Per previous reports, the Oppo Reno 15 series could be launched in India in December.

