Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025; Vivo Retains Top Spot

A surge in new model launches and price cuts on older phones, along with several other factors, reportedly drove market growth in Q2 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2025 20:11 IST
Vivo V50 (pictured) was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • The smartphone shipments are expected to drop slightly in 2025
  • Offline channel shipments grew by 14.3 percent YoY in Q2 2025
  • Samsung held onto second place, achieving 21 percent growth
Indian smartphone shipments grew by 7.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, according to a recent report by a market research firm. In the first half (H1) of the year, 70 million smartphones were shipped in the country, marking a 0.9 percent YoY growth. The report noted that although the market recovered from a two-quarter slump, weak consumer demand and higher prices are likely to slow overall growth this year. In Q2 2025, Vivo retained its top spot in terms of market share, followed by Samsung and Oppo.

Indian Smartphone Shipments Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025

According to a report by IDC, based on data from its Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, in H1 2025, India's smartphone market shipped 70 million units, showing a 0.9 percent YoY growth. The second quarter of the year saw 37 million smartphones shipped, marking a 7.3 percent YoY increase. A surge of new model launches across all price segments, combined with price cuts on older phones, higher offline store margins, and strong marketing efforts drove market growth in Q2 2025.

Despite recovering from two consecutive quarters of decline, the overall recovery this year is expected to be slowed by weak consumer demand and rising average selling prices (ASPs), the report added.

Apple upheld its strong performance by increasing shipments to 5.9 million units in H1 2025, which is a 21.5 percent YoY rise. During this period, the iPhone 16 was India's top-selling model, accounting for four percent of the nation's total smartphone shipments.

The report further added that Vivo maintained its strong position, topping India's smartphone market for the sixth consecutive quarter with a well-balanced lineup across various price points and sales channels. Samsung held onto second place, achieving 21 percent growth driven by new Galaxy A, M, and F series models featuring AI enhancements in mid-range phones.

Oppo secured third place, thanks to the success of its affordable Oppo K13 and Oppo A5x models and a focus on service centre support. Nothing led in year-over-year growth with an 84.9 percent increase, followed by iQOO at 68.4 percent.

The entry-level segment (under $100 (roughly Rs. 8,900)) saw strong year-over-year growth of 22.9 percent, increasing its market share from 14 percent to 16 percent. Xiaomi led this segment with its affordable Redmi A4 and Redmi A5 models.

Shipments in the mass budget segment ($100 to $200 (roughly Rs. 17,500)) grew slightly by 1.1 percent YoY, but its market share dropped from 44 percent to 42 percent. Vivo, Oppo, and Realme continue to dominate this segment, collectively holding 60 percent of the share.

The entry-premium segment ($200 to $400 (roughly Rs. 35,100)) experienced a decline in shipments by 2.5 percent YoY, causing its market share to fall from 30 percent to 27 percent. Vivo, Samsung, and Oppo remain the leaders here, while Motorola saw significant shipment growth, ranking fourth.

The mid-premium segment ($400 to $600 (roughly Rs. 52,600)) showed strong growth of 39.5 percent, increasing its market share from four percent to five percent in Q2 2025. Oppo and OnePlus were the main gainers compared to the previous quarter.

The premium segment ($600 (roughly Rs. 52,600) to $800 (roughly Rs. 70,100)) recorded the highest growth at 96.4 percent, with market share doubling from two percent to four percent. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 combined accounted for over 60 percent of shipments in this category.

Finally, the super-premium segment (above $800) grew by 15.8 percent, maintaining a steady seven percent market share. Samsung overtook Apple as the leader in this segment, holding 49 percent of the market compared to Apple's 48 percent. Key models included the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S25.

In Q2 2025, shipments using Qualcomm chips rose 37.6 percent YoY, capturing a 33.9 percent market share. Meanwhile, MediaTek's share fell to 44.3 percent from 56.1 percent, due to a 15.4 percent drop in shipments.

Offline channel shipments grew by 14.3 percent YoY in Q2 2025, increasing their share to 53.6 percent. In contrast, online channel shipments remained steady during the quarter. The online market share declined YoY from 49.7 percent in Q2 2024 to 46.4 percent in Q2 2025, but it saw a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) rise from 41.9 percent in Q1 2025.

Offline growth in recent quarters has been boosted by brands using omnichannel strategies like better store margins, in-store promoters, and price cuts, according to the report. To compete, online sellers launched summer sales with big discounts on mid-range and premium phones.

Indian Smartphone Shipments H2 2025 Outlook

Smartphone shipments are expected to drop slightly in 2025 because of rising prices and other economic conditions that are lowering demand, especially for budget phones. This is causing the affordable Android market to shrink, slowing overall growth, the report explained. Meanwhile, sales of iPhone models continue to show strong growth with double-digit YoY increases.

The report further claimed that the mid-range smartphone market had too many new models, causing tough competition and likely extra stock for the festive season. In the second half of 2025, brands and sellers are expected to focus on launching new shipments instead of using heavy promotions to sell old stock.

