SpaceX Boosts Starlink Network with 28 New Satellites from California

SpaceX successfully launched 28 Starlink satellites under mission Group 11-14 from Vandenberg, California.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2025 18:24 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Falcon 9 lands on drone ship after launching 28 Starlink satellites from California on Nov 6, 2025

Highlights
  • SpaceX deploys 28 satellites in Starlink Group 11-14 mission
  • Falcon 9 booster lands on drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You”
  • Starlink network nears 8,800 satellites orbiting Earth
On Nov. 6, 2025, SpaceX issued a new wave of Starlink satellites and placed 28 satellites into orbit. It was named Starlink Group 11-14, which was launched at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and is destined to widen the internet coverage of SpaceX. The first-stage booster (B1093) of the Falcon 9 rocket was able to land on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” to be reused. Starlink, a satellite-internet constellation that SpaceX is working on, has approximately 8,800 satellites in orbit.

Launch Details

According to SpaceX, in the Starlink 11-14 mission, 28 Starlink satellites were deployed into low Earth orbit by the Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX. It was the eighth flight of Booster 1093 that conducted deceleration burns and landed on the Pacific drone ship OCISLY approximately 8.5 minutes after takeoff. The upper stage of the rocket then launched the satellites, and this contributed to the growing megaconstellation of SpaceX. It was the 142nd Falcon 9 of 2025 and the 102nd Starlink mission takeoff.

The Starlink project of SpaceX is an attempt to offer high-speed broadband internet all over the world via a group of satellites. By the end of 2025, it is estimated that there will be around 8,800 satellites in orbit, 2,600 of them being launched in 2025.

Though this growth aims to enhance connectivity in the remote locations, analysts worry over the fact that there are enhanced chances of crashes and debris in the space. Presently, more than 10,000 satellites are launched, but approximately 1,300 of them have returned to earth and fallen to bits.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, Satellites, Science, Space
