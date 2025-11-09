Technology News
English Edition

Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Scarlett Johansson-Starrer

Jurassic World: Rebirth unleashes epic dinosaur action with Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2025 14:35 IST
Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Scarlett Johansson-Starrer

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Jurassic World: Rebirth brings action, sci-fi, and prehistoric thrills to JioHotstar on November 14

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Jurassic World: Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey
  • Streaming from November 14, 2025, on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub
  • Directed by Gareth Edwards, produced by Steven Spielberg
Advertisement

Jurassic World: Rebirth brings you along for the ride into a new era of dinosaur mayhem and ape combat with high-stakes action, awe-inspiring science, and emotional storytelling. A relative in-law of Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, the film picks up the thrilling universe where we left off. Parimali was released this year in theatres and will make its digital debut in November 2025 directly on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub, offering edge-of-the-seat adventure, breathtaking visuals, and thrilling science left to be discovered when dinosaurs return.

When and Where to Watch Jurassic World: Rebirth

The much-anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth will stream on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub from November 14, 2025. Viewers can watch it with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The trailer offers an enticing cocktail of peril, enigma, and science, amid the decades post-Jurassic World: Dominion, when humanity is trying to make do with dinosaurs for roomies on their home planet. Palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and adventurer Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) embark upon a dangerous voyage to a desert island but discover the island is home to an illicit genetic experiment gone wrong.

In a world of tumult, survival forces the clash between deadly monsters and the depths of human ambition; Rebirth offers heart-pounding action paired with themes of resilience and the power nature holds.

Cast and Crew of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The film features Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, alongside Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, and Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, with David Iacono, Philippine Velge, and Ed Skrein in pivotal roles.

The movie, which is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Frank Marshall with Patrick Crowley and Steven Spielberg as executive producers for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, can only be streamed in India on JioHotstar through Peacock Hub.

Reception of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The reaction to Jurassic World: Rebirth has been mixed-to-positive, and it has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10 (over 150,000).

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT Release, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Karam Is Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayali Action Thriller

Related Stories

Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Scarlett Johansson-Starrer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Finally Find Why Sodium-Ion Batteries Lose Voltage
#Latest Stories
  1. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  2. Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Scarlett Johansson-Starrer
  3. Karam Is Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayali Action Thriller
  4. Kamaro 2 Is Streaming Now on Sun NXT: Know All About the Horror Suspense Film
  5. Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Radhika Apte-Starrer
  6. Scientists Identify Oxygen Trapping Weakens Sodium-Ion Battery Performance
  7. Scientists Develop Two-Level Strategy to Power Next-Gen Lithium–Sulphur Batteries
  8. The Offering Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Supernatural Horror Online
  9. Lazarus Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About Harlan Coben's Horror Thriller Series
  10. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Know All About the Comedy Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »