Jurassic World: Rebirth brings you along for the ride into a new era of dinosaur mayhem and ape combat with high-stakes action, awe-inspiring science, and emotional storytelling. A relative in-law of Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, the film picks up the thrilling universe where we left off. Parimali was released this year in theatres and will make its digital debut in November 2025 directly on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub, offering edge-of-the-seat adventure, breathtaking visuals, and thrilling science left to be discovered when dinosaurs return.

When and Where to Watch Jurassic World: Rebirth

The much-anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth will stream on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub from November 14, 2025. Viewers can watch it with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The trailer offers an enticing cocktail of peril, enigma, and science, amid the decades post-Jurassic World: Dominion, when humanity is trying to make do with dinosaurs for roomies on their home planet. Palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and adventurer Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) embark upon a dangerous voyage to a desert island but discover the island is home to an illicit genetic experiment gone wrong.

In a world of tumult, survival forces the clash between deadly monsters and the depths of human ambition; Rebirth offers heart-pounding action paired with themes of resilience and the power nature holds.

Cast and Crew of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The film features Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, alongside Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, and Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, with David Iacono, Philippine Velge, and Ed Skrein in pivotal roles.

The movie, which is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Frank Marshall with Patrick Crowley and Steven Spielberg as executive producers for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, can only be streamed in India on JioHotstar through Peacock Hub.

Reception of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The reaction to Jurassic World: Rebirth has been mixed-to-positive, and it has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10 (over 150,000).