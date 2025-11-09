Technology News
China’s Tianwen-1 Captures Rare Interstellar Comet From Orbit Around Mars

China’s Tianwen-1 captures interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, showcasing Mars-based deep-space imaging success.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2025 19:33 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, imaged from Mars orbit by China's Tianwen 1 spacecraft on Oct. 3 2025

  • Tianwen-1 captures interstellar comet from Mars orbit
  • 3I/ATLAS offers new insights into deep-space origins
  • China advances deep-space imaging with Tianwen-1
China's Tianwen-1 Mars spacecraft has reached a milestone after snapping stunning photos of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS while orbiting the Red Planet. The spacecraft took the images with its high-resolution imaging camera on 1-4 October 2025, during which time the comet had its closest approach to Mars. The third confirmed interstellar object to enter our solar system, 3I/ATLAS, offers scientists an unprecedented opportunity to observe material from other star systems and illustrates Tianwen-1's deep-space imaging capabilities.

A Surprising Interstellar Guest Watched From Mars

According to Space, the image of the comet taken from a distance of around 28.96 million kilometres away was obtained by Tianwen-1's High-Resolution Imaging Camera (HiRIC), CNSA said. The mission took sharp images of its nucleus and amorphous coma, extending thousands of kilometres, which is a major challenge to image due to the dimness of such a high-speed object travelling at 58 km/s.

So far, this has been the third object of interstellar, which is seen after Borisov and Oumuamua, that carries significant information for the solar system. 3I/ATLAS has given a new measurement in terms of the orbit of Mars and also introduced many new approaches.

A Milestone for China's Deep-Space Exploration

Aside from its scientific worth, the mission also showcased Tianwen-1's adaptability and helped to verify operational procedures for future missions such as the asteroid sample-return mission Tianwen-2. Coordinated international observations of 3I/ATLAS are also a reminder of the value of studying interstellar visitors that can help to improve our knowledge in areas such as planetary formation and galactic chemistry."

As 3I/ATLAS ventures out of the solar system, Tianwen-1's milestone serves as a benchmark for planetary image-making and further evidence of China's increasing dominance in deep-space research.

 

Further reading: solar system, NASA, China, Space, Science
  1. Scientists Just Solved the Mystery of the Moon’s Lopsided Dust Halo
  2. China’s Tianwen-1 Captures Rare Interstellar Comet From Orbit Around Mars
  3. SpaceX Boosts Starlink Network with 28 New Satellites from California
  4. Antarctica Nears Irreversible Climate Tipping Point, Scientists Warn
  5. China and NASA Coordinate to Avoid Satellite Collision for the First Time
  6. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  7. Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Scarlett Johansson-Starrer
  8. Karam Is Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayali Action Thriller
  9. Kamaro 2 Is Streaming Now on Sun NXT: Know All About the Horror Suspense Film
  10. Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Radhika Apte-Starrer
