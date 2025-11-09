China’s Tianwen-1 Captures Rare Interstellar Comet From Orbit Around Mars

China's Tianwen-1 Mars spacecraft has reached a milestone after snapping stunning photos of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS while orbiting the Red Planet. The spacecraft took the images with its high-resolution imaging camera on 1-4 October 2025, during which time the comet had its closest approach to Mars. The third confirmed interstellar object to enter our solar system, 3I/ATLAS, offers scientists an unprecedented opportunity to observe material from other star systems and illustrates Tianwen-1's deep-space imaging capabilities.

A Surprising Interstellar Guest Watched From Mars

According to Space, the image of the comet taken from a distance of around 28.96 million kilometres away was obtained by Tianwen-1's High-Resolution Imaging Camera (HiRIC), CNSA said. The mission took sharp images of its nucleus and amorphous coma, extending thousands of kilometres, which is a major challenge to image due to the dimness of such a high-speed object travelling at 58 km/s.

So far, this has been the third object of interstellar, which is seen after Borisov and Oumuamua, that carries significant information for the solar system. 3I/ATLAS has given a new measurement in terms of the orbit of Mars and also introduced many new approaches.

A Milestone for China's Deep-Space Exploration

Aside from its scientific worth, the mission also showcased Tianwen-1's adaptability and helped to verify operational procedures for future missions such as the asteroid sample-return mission Tianwen-2. Coordinated international observations of 3I/ATLAS are also a reminder of the value of studying interstellar visitors that can help to improve our knowledge in areas such as planetary formation and galactic chemistry."

As 3I/ATLAS ventures out of the solar system, Tianwen-1's milestone serves as a benchmark for planetary image-making and further evidence of China's increasing dominance in deep-space research.