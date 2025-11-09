Technology News
Karam Is Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayali Action Thriller

Vineeth Srinivasan’s Karam, a Malayalam action-thriller, now streaming on Manorama Max and Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2025 13:32 IST
Karam Is Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayali Action Thriller

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The viewer can watch it online on Manorama Max and Prime Video

  • Vineeth Srinivasan directs this intense action thriller
  • Noble Babu Thomas leads with a gripping performance
  • Story explores crime and human trafficking abroad
Vineeth Srinivasan's Karam is an Indian Malayalam-language film based on action and thriller. Pennedand acted by Noble Babu Thomas, the story shows a down-on-his-luck ex-army officer who thinks that he has successfully overcome his past. To his wonder, there is a surprise waiting for him that led him to an extreme situation overseas. Valour by his move, he still faces different circumstances. Karam is heading out on OTT after releasing in theatres on September 25, 2025.

However, the film could not do much at the box office; the story was quite hit by the strong visuals of action and suspense.

When and Where to Watch

The viewer can watch it online on Manorama Max and Prime Video. The film is currently streaming on both OTTs.

Trailer and Plot

Karam is a story of a brave ex-army officer who finds himself in a dreadful situation and has to go overseas to complete a few operations and put himself into a perilous environment. He has a past which he feels is left behind, but his new project can lead him back to that scenario from where he came. There are unexpected twists with strong actions that take you into human trafficking. Will he be able to face his past and save people from trafficking, or get stuck in his past and not move on?

Cast and Crew

The main cast of this film consists of Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanović, Reshma Sebastian, Audrey Miriam Henest, and Manoj K. Jayan. The story is penned by Noble Babu Thomas and helmed by Vineeth Srinivasan.

Reception

The movie could not do much in theatres; however, it has been praised by many for the subject taken, with an IMDb rating of 4.8 out of 10.

 

Prime Video, OTT
Kamaro 2 Is Streaming Now on Sun NXT: Know All About the Horror Suspense Film

