The Oppo Find X9 series is scheduled to be launched in India on November 18. Similar to its global counterparts, the lineup is expected to comprise two models — Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro. Ahead of its debut, the company has listed both of the upcoming Find X9 series handsets on its website, revealing the RAM and storage configurations, as well as their possible colourways. The Find X9 series, notably, was introduced in China on October 16.

Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Options, Colourways

As per the company, the standard Oppo Find X9 will come in two colour options — Space Black and Titanium Grey. The upcoming handset is confirmed to be sold in two RAM and storage configurations. Buyers will be able to purchase the phone in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it will offer a single RAM and storage variant of the Find X9 Pro. It will debut with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Like its vanilla sibling, the upcoming handset will be sold in two shades: Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

Oppo previously announced a Privilege Pack for the Find X9 Series, priced at Rs. 99, for buyers who purchase the smartphone in the initial days of launch. It provides benefits such as an exchange coupon worth Rs. 1,000, a free SUPERVOOC 80W power adapter, and a two-year battery protection plan, shipped along with the purchased Find X9 series unit.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are confirmed to be powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC and ship with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and an Arm G1-Ultra GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. The handsets will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Both phones will feature flexible AMOLED screens with up to 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. They will come with triple rear camera units. The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are teased to have a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The standard model will have a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, while the Pro variant is teased to get a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The standard Find X9 is confirmed to pack a 7,050mAh battery, while the Pro model will get a bigger 7,500mAh cell.

