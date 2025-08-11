Microsoft has silently released a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Copilot that will allow users to convert a static 2D image into a 3D model. Dubbed Copilot 3D, it is a new experimental feature available via Copilot Labs. The Redmond-based tech giant said that the feature will be available to all users globally, provided they are signed into their personal Microsoft accounts. While the tech giant is not the first to offer such a feature, it claims that the 3D assets generated using Copilot are print and render-ready.

Copilot 3D Is Now Available to All Users

While the company did not make any announcement for the new feature, it has published a new post to detail it. Microsoft describes Copilot 3D as an AI-powered tool that lets users turn an image into a fully rendered 3D model. This is an experimental feature available through Copilot Labs, and no paid subscription is required.

The company says the AI tool makes the process of 3D asset creation easy and intuitive. Users do not need any knowledge about 3D modelling. They can simply upload an image of up to 10MB in size, and Copilot 3D will turn it into a print and render-ready model. These outputs can also be directly integrated into their gaming, animation, 3D printing, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) apps, and metaverse-focused digital content projects.

In case a user does not know how to get started, they can also access a Microsoft-curated library featuring unique scenes to act as inspiration for users. Notably, Copilot 3D currently only supports 2D image-to-3D model generation. It does not support text-to-3D at this moment. The tech giant recommends that users access this feature via Copilot on a desktop, although it can also be accessed via mobile browsers.

While Microsoft's offering comes as an accessible and user-friendly method to generate 3D models from 2D images, the tech giant is not the first to offer such capability. Last year, Stability AI released an open-source AI model, dubbed Stable Video 3D (SV3D), which performed the same function. Tencent and Meta also released their 3D asset generation models in 2024. This year, Apple researchers released an open-source model dubbed Matrix3D that can turn images into 3D models.