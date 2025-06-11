Starlink is gearing up to launch its services in India after receiving the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). A report has now revealed how much the services would cost. The setup kit, which is required for accessing the satellite communications network, is said to be priced at Rs. 33,000. Meanwhile, users may have to shell out between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 4,000 a month if they wish to subscribe to Starlink's unlimited data plans.

Starlink India Launch Price

Citing official sources, Business Standard reported that Starlink's pricing strategy in India will not take into account the massive market size but instead, depend upon the capacity constraints and global costs. The pricing is expected to be similar to other markets in the Indian subcontinent, such as Bangladesh and Bhutan, where the satellite communication services are available.

The report suggests that SpaceX-owned company's Standard kit will likely be priced at Rs. 33,000. It will comprise of components which are required to get the satellite-based internet services up and running, such as the Starlink dish, kickstand, Gen 3 router, Starlink cable, AC cable, and power supply. This kit is meant for residential users for everyday applications, including streaming, video calls, and online gaming.

Meanwhile, its monthly tariffs are expected to be between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 4,200 for the plan with unlimited data. This is far from the previously reported price of as low as $10 (roughly Rs. 850) per month. However, it is possible that Starlink plans with a fixed data cap could be priced lower.

Buyers will reportedly be able to purchase the Starlink hardware at Airtel and Reliance Jio's retail outlets, following a strategic partnership with both telecom operators which was announced in March. Further, both Airtel and Jio may leverage the SpaceX-owned company's vast low-Earth orbit satellite constellation to offer internet services in challenging locations, quickly and affordably.

Notably, Starlink is estimated to have a network of almost 7,000 active satellites which are currently providing low-latency broadband services to some of the world's most remote regions.