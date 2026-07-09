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  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200 Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip

Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip

Xiaomi 18 Pro will reportedly arrive with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 17:47 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch primary display

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro might pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro will reportedly support wireless charging
  • Xiaomi has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
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The Xiaomi 17 Pro was launched in China last year, along with the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Both smartphones arrived with a secondary display on the back. Soon after their debut, leaks regarding the Xiaomi 18 Pro began surfacing online, hinting at multiple upgrades over its predecessor. Now, a tipster has shared key specifications regarding the rumoured handset, including its camera configuration, chipset, battery capacity, and charging. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is said to pack a notably larger battery than its predecessor. The handset might also carry two 200-megapixel cameras on the back. It could be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, too.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications of an unspecified flagship smartphone. Gizmochina claims that the details belong to the rumoured Xiaomi 18 Pro, which is expected to launch later this year. The handset could be powered by Qualcomm's unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 series chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is tipped to sport a compact flat display, surrounded by relatively thin bezels. For optics, the smartphone will reportedly be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, coupled with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Xiaomi's next-generation handset could be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. It might also offer support for 100W wired fast charging and wireless charging.

Moreover, the tech firm is expected to equip the Xiaomi 18 Pro with an upgraded dual-speaker setup, a relatively large vibration motor, and a few more “minor” upgrades. Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 18 Pro will boast a next-generation 2K resolution display. It might also arrive with a new privacy feature, similar to Samsung's Privacy Display functionality found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. The handset is expected to launch in September.

For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 Pro is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, along with a 6,300mAh battery, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.3-inch 2K main display, with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass protection and up to 3,500 nits brightness. The phone carries a triple 50-megapixel camera system on the back, with main, ultrawide, and telephoto shooters.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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