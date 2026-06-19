One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular mystery crime series, Enola Holmes, is arriving in no time now. Season three of this series is much-awaited and will centre around Elona's awaited wedding with Lord Tewkesbury. However, her plans will go haywire when her younger brother, Sherlock, is abducted, disrupting her celebrations and soon turning into a global conspiracy. Furthermore, her fiancé will end up getting entangled in a political conspiracy, leaving her to take the responsibility for saving her loved ones.

When and Where to Watch Enola Holmes Season 3

Season three of Enola Holmes will make its digital premiere on July 1st, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Enola Holmes Season 3

Based on the novel by Nancy Springer, this season will feature Enola's (played by Millie Bobby Brown) most dangerous adventure yet, as she heads to Malta. The plot of the series will centre around Enola's wedding with Lord Tewkesbery (Played by Louis Partridge), which will be disrupted after her brother Sherlock Holmes (Played by Henry Cavill), is kidnapped. However, this abduction will lead to even more national conspiracy, as Enola embarks on the investigation. The series will get even more intense when Tewkesbury becomes entangled in a political intrigue. The storyline is seemingly robust, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

Cast and Crew of Enola Holmes Season 3

Directed by Philip Barantini, this season stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role. Other starcast include Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Susan Wokoma, and others. The music composition has been delivered by Aaron May and David Riley, while Tommy Boulding is the editor.

Reception of Enola Holmes Season 3

The show currently does not hold any IMDb rating, as the release it pending.