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The East Palace 2026 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The East Palace (2026) is an upcoming historical drama that explores love, power, and hidden truths inside a royal court. With a strong cast and emotional story, it promises to be an engaging watch for viewers of all ages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 June 2026 17:37 IST
The East Palace 2026 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

The East Palace (2026) started to debut on Netflix on July 17, 2026.

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Highlights
  • The East Palace tells a story set inside a royal palace
  • It features Nam Joo-hyuk and Roh Yoon-seo in lead roles
  • The drama shows love, secrets, and power struggles
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The East Palace (2026) is a South Korean series. This dark fantasy narrates the secrets behind the royal palace. When a mysterious incident took place in the palace, the king decided to recruit Gu Cheon, an arrogant ghost slayer, and Saeng Gang, a court lady who can feel and understand the presence of spirits. The series depicts how they hunt, and the secrets hidden behind the palace wall are brought into light. The story is the combined version of emotion, mystery, and struggles.

When and Where to Watch The East Palace

The East Palace (2026) started to debut on Netflix on July 17. Viewers can watch the series with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of The East Palace

The story gives us a glimpse of Saeng-gang, who is a brave court lady who becomes important in Gu-cheon's (ghost-slayer) life. Gu-cheon is played by Nam Joo-hyuk, and Saeng-gang Roh Yoon-seo. Saeng-gang can hear the presence of the dead. Things are getting worse when the king and queen become involved in the palace politics.

Cast and Crew of The East Palace

The series stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, Cho Seung-woo, and Jang Young-nam. It is directed by Choi Jung-kyu and co-written by Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won.

Reception of The East Palace

The series already holds excitement among fans. Its IMDb rating is not available yet.

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Further reading: The East Palace, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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The East Palace 2026 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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