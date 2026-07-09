Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ is said to be linked with the model numbers SM-X840 and SM-X846N.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 18:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ is likely to be positioned between Galaxy Tab S12 and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung could be preparing to launch the Galaxy Tab S12+
  • The Safety Korea listing reportedly includes a live image of the tablet
  • It could come with a familiar design language
Advertisement

Samsung seems to be working on the Galaxy Tab S12 series as the successor to last year's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. The lineup could include the Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra models. The South Korean tech brand has not officially announced its next-generation tablets, but the Galaxy Tab S12+ has now reportedly surfaced on South Korea's Safety Korea certification website. The listing includes an image of the tablet, offering an early look at its design. The Galaxy Tab S12+ could feature a selfie camera within the top bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listing on Regulatory Database Reveals Design

As spotted by SammyGuru, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ has appeared on South Korea's Safety Korea certification website with the model numbers SM-X840 and SM-X846N. The latter is said to be linked to the South Korean variant of the tablet.

The listing reportedly includes a live image of the purported Galaxy Tab S12+, showing thin symmetrical bezels around the display. It has a front-facing camera positioned at the centre of the landscape edge, and the company appears to follow the familiar design elements seen on its previous flagship tablets.

This is not the first time the Galaxy Tab S12+ has bagged regulatory certifications. In January, the tablet was spotted on the IMEI database as the SM-X846B. Recently, it reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model numbers SM-X840 and SM-X846B. These model numbers are believed to be associated with the Wi-Fi and 5G variants, respectively. All these listings indicate that the tablet is on track for an India and global launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ is likely to be positioned between the standard Galaxy Tab S12 and the top-end Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 lineup.

Last year's lineup did not include a Plus model; instead, the company released Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a starting price tag of Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 1,10,999, respectively. They run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The vanilla model has an 8,400mAh battery, and the Ultra model has a 11,600mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details Confirmed
  2. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Go on Sale in India Alongside the New Oppo Bubble
  4. Dell's Pro Precision Workstation Lineup Debuts in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
  2. WhatsApp Might Be Working on a Birthday Notification Feature for Saved Contacts
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
  4. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
  8. Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
  9. Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni
  10. Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »