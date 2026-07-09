Samsung seems to be working on the Galaxy Tab S12 series as the successor to last year's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. The lineup could include the Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra models. The South Korean tech brand has not officially announced its next-generation tablets, but the Galaxy Tab S12+ has now reportedly surfaced on South Korea's Safety Korea certification website. The listing includes an image of the tablet, offering an early look at its design. The Galaxy Tab S12+ could feature a selfie camera within the top bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listing on Regulatory Database Reveals Design

As spotted by SammyGuru, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ has appeared on South Korea's Safety Korea certification website with the model numbers SM-X840 and SM-X846N. The latter is said to be linked to the South Korean variant of the tablet.

The listing reportedly includes a live image of the purported Galaxy Tab S12+, showing thin symmetrical bezels around the display. It has a front-facing camera positioned at the centre of the landscape edge, and the company appears to follow the familiar design elements seen on its previous flagship tablets.

This is not the first time the Galaxy Tab S12+ has bagged regulatory certifications. In January, the tablet was spotted on the IMEI database as the SM-X846B. Recently, it reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model numbers SM-X840 and SM-X846B. These model numbers are believed to be associated with the Wi-Fi and 5G variants, respectively. All these listings indicate that the tablet is on track for an India and global launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ is likely to be positioned between the standard Galaxy Tab S12 and the top-end Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 lineup.

Last year's lineup did not include a Plus model; instead, the company released Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a starting price tag of Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 1,10,999, respectively. They run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The vanilla model has an 8,400mAh battery, and the Ultra model has a 11,600mAh battery.

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