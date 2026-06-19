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Per Aspera Ad Astra Out on OTT: Where to Watch the Sci-Fi Thriller Online?

Per Aspera Ad Astra is now available on Netflix. Set in a near-future world, the sci-fi thriller follows two dream travellers caught in a virtual reality crisis that transforms fantasies into dangerous missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 June 2026 15:33 IST
Per Aspera Ad Astra Out on OTT: Where to Watch the Sci-Fi Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Per Aspera Ad Astra is currently streaming on Netflix

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Highlights
  • Per Aspera Ad Astra is now streaming on Netflix.
  • A virtual reality system turns dreams into a deadly mission.
  • Dyal Wang and Victoria Song lead the futuristic sci-fi thriller.
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Per Aspera Ad Astra is a movie set in the near future. It is a sci-fi story that centres on adventure in Good Dreams. This is a virtual reality technology that lets people live out their fantasies. As the system becomes famous a crisis occurs that reveals Xu Tianbiao and Li Simeng who set their dream in which they assume different identities for themselves. They are warriors and killers, uncovering dark secrets behind the manoeuvring of technology.

When and Where to Watch

Per Aspera Ad Astra is currently streaming on Netflix. It was released on February 17, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Per Aspera Ad Astra revolves around a sci-fi technology named Good Dreams. It is a virtual reality-based technology that allows users to live out their fantasies. Later on, a crisis hits the system and the people who are in favour of it find themselves trapped in changing their dreamscapes from warriors to killers. They will try to find ways to rectify this. Now this machine will get fixed only when a technician enters the dream of a crew member. After doing so, he will be able to get the key code and save the traveller.

Cast and Crew

Per Aspera Ad Astra has Dyal Wang playing the role of Xu Tianbiao, Victoria Song playing the role of Li Simeng, Zu Feng playing the role of Lao Bai, Luo Haiqiong playing the role of Li Simeng's mother, and Wang Duo playing the role of Ge Yang. It was directed by Han Yan.

Reception

IMDb has not issued any rating for this movie but Atom Tickets has given the rating of 3.2 out of 5.

Comments

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Further reading: Per Aspera Ad Astra, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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