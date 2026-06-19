Per Aspera Ad Astra Out on OTT: Where to Watch the Sci-Fi Thriller Online?

Per Aspera Ad Astra is now available on Netflix. Set in a near-future world, the sci-fi thriller follows two dream travellers caught in a virtual reality crisis that transforms fantasies into dangerous missions.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Per Aspera Ad Astra is a movie set in the near future. It is a sci-fi story that centres on adventure in Good Dreams. This is a virtual reality technology that lets people live out their fantasies. As the system becomes famous a crisis occurs that reveals Xu Tianbiao and Li Simeng who set their dream in which they assume different identities for themselves. They are warriors and killers, uncovering dark secrets behind the manoeuvring of technology.
Per Aspera Ad Astra is currently streaming on Netflix. It was released on February 17, 2026.
Per Aspera Ad Astra revolves around a sci-fi technology named Good Dreams. It is a virtual reality-based technology that allows users to live out their fantasies. Later on, a crisis hits the system and the people who are in favour of it find themselves trapped in changing their dreamscapes from warriors to killers. They will try to find ways to rectify this. Now this machine will get fixed only when a technician enters the dream of a crew member. After doing so, he will be able to get the key code and save the traveller.
Per Aspera Ad Astra has Dyal Wang playing the role of Xu Tianbiao, Victoria Song playing the role of Li Simeng, Zu Feng playing the role of Lao Bai, Luo Haiqiong playing the role of Li Simeng's mother, and Wang Duo playing the role of Ge Yang. It was directed by Han Yan.
IMDb has not issued any rating for this movie but Atom Tickets has given the rating of 3.2 out of 5.
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