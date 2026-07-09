Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this month, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Soon after renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 surfaced, a fresh leak has suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could borrow several camera capabilities from the company's non-foldable flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Camera Specifications (Anticipated)

According to a post by tipster Lanzuk on the Naver blog platform (in Korean), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will inherit various camera capabilities from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster cited "100 percent reliable" internal carrier information, revealing that the South Korean tech conglomerate could bring some of its flagship imaging technologies from the Galaxy S series to its foldable lineup.

Among the rumoured improvements expected to arrive this year are improved image resolution and low-light photography performance. Several professional-grade video editing features could also make their way to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. These reportedly include native LUT (Look-Up Table) support for cinematic colour grading directly within the camera app. The feature, which is present on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, enables creators to apply professional colour profiles while recording videos.

The purported handset is also tipped to support simultaneous front and rear camera recording. These capabilities, however, are expected to be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which means the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a more conventional camera system.

Prospective buyers should note that Samsung's nomenclature for its foldables is expected to be changed this year. The Z Fold 8 is likely to arrive as Samsung's long-rumoured wide foldable, while the standard book-style foldable could debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This means all of the anticipated upgrades may be exclusive to the traditional foldable.

Historically, Samsung's foldable models have lagged behind its non-foldable flagship counterparts when it comes to camera capabilities. But if the tipster's claims are accurate, then Samsung could finally be looking to bridge that gap.