Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims

Samsung could finally bridge the gap between the cameras on its flagship Galaxy S series and foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 17:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features the first 200-megapixel primary camera in the Galaxy Z series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could feature improved low-light photography
  • Tipster claims it will include professional-grade video editing tools
  • Camera upgrades are likely to be exclusive to the Ultra model
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this month, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Soon after renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 surfaced, a fresh leak has suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could borrow several camera capabilities from the company's non-foldable flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Camera Specifications (Anticipated)

According to a post by tipster Lanzuk on the Naver blog platform (in Korean), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will inherit various camera capabilities from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster cited "100 percent reliable" internal carrier information, revealing that the South Korean tech conglomerate could bring some of its flagship imaging technologies from the Galaxy S series to its foldable lineup.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

Among the rumoured improvements expected to arrive this year are improved image resolution and low-light photography performance. Several professional-grade video editing features could also make their way to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. These reportedly include native LUT (Look-Up Table) support for cinematic colour grading directly within the camera app. The feature, which is present on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, enables creators to apply professional colour profiles while recording videos.

The purported handset is also tipped to support simultaneous front and rear camera recording. These capabilities, however, are expected to be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which means the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a more conventional camera system.

Prospective buyers should note that Samsung's nomenclature for its foldables is expected to be changed this year. The Z Fold 8 is likely to arrive as Samsung's long-rumoured wide foldable, while the standard book-style foldable could debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This means all of the anticipated upgrades may be exclusive to the traditional foldable.

Historically, Samsung's foldable models have lagged behind its non-foldable flagship counterparts when it comes to camera capabilities. But if the tipster's claims are accurate, then Samsung could finally be looking to bridge that gap.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Review: A Solid, No-Frills Everyday Performer

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details Confirmed
  2. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Go on Sale in India Alongside the New Oppo Bubble
  4. Dell's Pro Precision Workstation Lineup Debuts in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
  2. WhatsApp Might Be Working on a Birthday Notification Feature for Saved Contacts
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
  4. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
  8. Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
  9. Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni
  10. Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »