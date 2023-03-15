Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures

RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures

CERT-In had issued a special advisory in December 2022 on best practices to enhance the resilience of health sector entities.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 March 2023 19:35 IST
RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures

A total of 22 incidents of data leak related to government organisations were reported from 2020 to 2022

Highlights
  • Total 47 incidents of data leak were reported during the last 5 years
  • The ticket-booking facility on RailYatri app was stopped in Dec 2022
  • CERT-In, in April 2022, had issued directions under section 70B

The government penalised the RailYatri app custodian company for a data leak and the app was restored after taking necessary security measures, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that IRCTC took action on the RailYatri app following information shared by CERT-In in December 2022.

"As per information furnished by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), upon receipt of information from CERT-In in December 2022 regarding leakage of data acquired and maintained by RailYatri app, the ticket-booking facility on RailYatri app was stopped, penalty was imposed on the company which is the custodian of the RailYatri app, and the app was restored after taking necessary security measures," he said.

The minister said that a total of 10, 5 and 7 incidents of data leak related to government organisations were reported for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

"As per the information reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total of 47 incidents of data leak and 142 incidents of data breach were reported during the last five calendar years," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said that CERT-In, in April 2022, had issued directions under section 70B for mandatory reporting of cyber incidents to CERT-In within six hours of such incidents being noticed or being brought to notice.

He said that the CERT-In had also issued a special advisory in December 2022 on best practices to enhance the resilience of health sector entities, and has requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to disseminate the same to all authorised medical care entities and service providers in the country to enhance cyber security. 

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RailYatri, RailYatri app, IRCTC, CERT-in
Tecno Pop 7 Spotted On Multiple Certification Websites With Unisoc SoC, Android 12 Go Edition

Related Stories

RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched at This Price: All Details
  3. Hero Plans to Make 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles Annually in Next 2 to 3 Years
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  5. Google’s March Feature Drop Brings New Features to Pixel Phones, Watch
  6. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  7. Pixel 8 Leaked Renders Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners
  8. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
  9. Netflix Announces Yo Yo Honey Singh Documentary Film
  10. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Said to Be Working on ‘Latest Shares’ Feature That Lets Users Discover, Reshare Older Reels Easily
  2. RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures
  3. Tecno Pop 7 Spotted On Multiple Certification Websites With Unisoc SoC, Android 12 Go Edition
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options
  5. Nothing Ear 2 Confirmed to Get IP54 Rating, Support for LHDC 5.0; Price, More Specifications Tipped
  6. Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android and iOS
  7. Apple Partner Foxconn to Ramp Up Investment Outside China as Consumer Electronics Demand Dips
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.3 Update With Ear 2 Support, Better Memory Utilisation
  9. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India, Overall Coverage Reaches 365 Cities
  10. India’s SVC Bank Clarifies Its Business is Safe as Some Confuse it With Collapsed SVB
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.