Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) was launched in India on Friday. It is a certified Copilot+ PC and has been refreshed with a Snapdragon X series processor. The laptop's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are supported by a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU which is claimed to deliver up to 45 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. The Asus Vivobook S16 sports a full HD+ OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Alongside, the brand also announced the availability of the Asus Chromebook CX15 in India.

Asus Vivobook S16, Chromebook CX15 Price in India, Availability

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) price in India begins at Rs. 79,900 for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Customers can avail of cashback offers with select bank cards, along with no-cost EMI options. The AI PC is available in a single Matte Grey colourway.

Meanwhile, the Asus Chromebook CX15 in a Pure Grey shade is priced at Rs. 19,990. Both laptops can be purchased via Asus e-shop and Flipkart.

Asus Vivobook S16 Features, Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) ships with Windows 11 Home and sports a 16-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits peak brightness. The panel is claimed to have a 16:10 aspect ratio and offer 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The laptop is equipped with a Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. There is also a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU onboard, offering 40 TOPS of AI performance.

There is a full-HD camera with a privacy shutter, and two speakers with Dolby Atmos support on the Vivobook S16. The laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. In terms of IO options, it comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 1 Gen Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Asus has equipped the Vivobook S16 with an ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. It packs a 53Wh battery which is claimed to offer up to 32 hours of usage on a single charge. The laptop ships with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. It measures 357.0 × 250.7 × 15.9mm and weighs 1.74 kg.