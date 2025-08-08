Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications

Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) is a certified Copilot+ PC, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2025 15:20 IST
Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

The laptop comes in a single Matte Grey colour option

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook S16 is powered by Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor
  • The NPU delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI processing performance
  • The company claims up to 32 hours of usage on a single charge
Advertisement

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) was launched in India on Friday. It is a certified Copilot+ PC and has been refreshed with a Snapdragon X series processor. The laptop's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are supported by a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU which is claimed to deliver up to 45 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. The Asus Vivobook S16 sports a full HD+ OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Alongside, the brand also announced the availability of the Asus Chromebook CX15 in India.

Asus Vivobook S16, Chromebook CX15 Price in India, Availability

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) price in India begins at Rs. 79,900 for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Customers can avail of cashback offers with select bank cards, along with no-cost EMI options. The AI PC is available in a single Matte Grey colourway.

Meanwhile, the Asus Chromebook CX15 in a Pure Grey shade is priced at Rs. 19,990. Both laptops can be purchased via Asus e-shop and Flipkart.

Asus Vivobook S16 Features, Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) ships with Windows 11 Home and sports a 16-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits peak brightness. The panel is claimed to have a 16:10 aspect ratio and offer 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The laptop is equipped with a Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. There is also a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU onboard, offering 40 TOPS of AI performance.

There is a full-HD camera with a privacy shutter, and two speakers with Dolby Atmos support on the Vivobook S16. The laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. In terms of IO options, it comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 1 Gen Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Asus has equipped the Vivobook S16 with an ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. It packs a 53Wh battery which is claimed to offer up to 32 hours of usage on a single charge. The laptop ships with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. It measures 357.0 × 250.7 × 15.9mm and weighs 1.74 kg.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Vivobook S16, Asus Vivobook S16 Price in India, Asus Vivobook S16 Specifications, Asus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank

Related Stories

Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  2. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  4. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  5. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  6. Redmi's Upcoming Smartphone Could Pack an Massive 9,000mAh Battery
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Last Day of Sale
  8. New Realme P Series 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Its Best Model for Health-Related Queries, Outperforms Other Models in HealthBench
  10. This One UI 8 Feature Detects AI Voice Phishing Scams on Samsung Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
  2. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos
  3. Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Working on Redmi Smartphone With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
  5. iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank
  6. YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts
  7. Apple MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, Samsung OLED Displays to Debut in Late 2026: Report
  8. Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G
  9. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October
  10. Samsung Unveils AI-Driven Voice Phishing Scam Detection on One UI 8 Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »