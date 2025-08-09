Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V60: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Here's everything we know about the Vivo V60 ahead of launch in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2025 06:00 IST
Vivo V60: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo V60 (pictured) will debut with a Zeiss-branded camera system

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 will be launched in India on August 12 at 12pm IST
  • It is expected to be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000
  • The handset is teased to come with several AI-backed features
Advertisement

Vivo V60 is all set to launch in India soon. The handset is the anticipated successor to the Vivo V50 which was introduced in February this year. With the release date now official, the company has teased several details about the phone. The Vivo V60 will debut with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery. It is also teased to have a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system and several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed tools for imaging and productivity.

As the Vivo V60 launch date in India nears, we have curated all of the information available about the handset, based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources. From launch date and expected price to features and specifications, here is everything we know about the Vivo V60.

Vivo V60 India Launch Details

The launch of Vivo V60 in India will take place on August 12 at 12pm IST. However, it remains unknown if it will be a soft launch or via a dedicated livestreamed event. In case of the latter, you might be able to watch the Vivo V60 India launch live on the company's official website, social media handles, and YouTube channel.vivo v60 vivo inline

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo V60 leading up to the launch day.

Vivo V60 Expected Price in India and Sale Date

According to reports, the Vivo V60 India price could be between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000. For reference, the Vivo V50 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store.

Vivo V60 Features and Specifications

The Vivo V60 is teased to pack several upgrades in terms of battery, cameras, chipset, design, display, and more. Here's everything we know about the Vivo V60 based on official teasers, as well as leaks, and rumours.

Design

The Vivo V60 will be available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colour options. The latter comes with a texture which resembles sea waves at the back. There is a triple camera setup at the back of the phone, with two lenses housed inside a pill-shared camera island.

vivo v60 design Vivo V60

Moonlit Blue colour option of the Vivo V60
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Meanwhile, the third camera lens appears to be placed on the left of the camera island, above an LED flash light. There is also the Vivo branding on the bottom left corner of the back panel of the rumoured Vivo V60.

The handset will ship with IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Display

According to reports, the Vivo V60 could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Based on the teaser images, it appears to be a curved panel with minimal bezels. There is also likely to be a hole-punch cutout on the screen which houses the selfie camera.vivo v60

Performance and Software

Vivo has already confirmed that the upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The company claims it will deliver a 27 percent improvement in CPU, 30 percent in GPU, and 25 percent in gaming performance over the preceding model.

It is said to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The handset will debut with several AI-backed features. These include Gemini Live, AI Captions, AI Smart Call Assistant, and AI Magic Move.

Cameras

The Vivo V60 will feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit. It will comprise a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony lMX766 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a Sony lMX882 sensor, and an unspecified ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the handset is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

vivo v60 camera Vivo V60 Camera

Camera details of the Vivo V60
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The camera system on the Vivo V60 is advertised to support features such as Zeiss Multifocal Portrait, 10X Stage Telephoto, AI Four Season Portrait, and a Wedding vLog mode.

Battery

The Vivo V60 will pack a 6,500mAh battery, as per the company. We can expect more details to surface as we near the launch of the handset.

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V60, Vivo V60 5G Launch, Vivo V60 Colours, Vivo V60 India Launch, Vivo V60 price in India, Vivo V60 Specifications, Vivo V60 Launch, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Elon Musk's X Plans to Display Ads on Grok Answers; Grok Imagine Temporarily Goes Free for US Users
POCO F7 Gets a Serious Camera Upgrade, and It's Just the Beginning

Related Stories

Vivo V60: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Realme P Series 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. Vivo V60: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  3. OpenAI Announces GPT-5 Family of Frontier AI Models With These Features
  4. Infinix GT 30 First Impressions
  5. James Webb Telescope Detects Potential Gas Giant Exoplanet Just 4 Light-Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Telescope Detects Potential Gas Giant Exoplanet Just 4 Light-Years Away
  2. Earliest Known Black Hole Found Just 500 Million Years After the Big Bang
  3. Yaadhum Ariyaan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller Movie
  4. Platonic Season 2 Now Streaming on AppleTV+: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot and more
  5. Apple Intelligence’s ChatGPT Integration to Reportedly Get Support for GPT-5 Soon
  6. Xbox Halts Development on Co-Op Game From Just Cause Studio, Kojima's OD Reportedly Still in the Works
  7. Global Tablet Shipments Surge 13.1 Percent YoY in Q2, Apple Maintains Lead: IDC
  8. Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Update Adds Google Gemini Support on Phones Running One UI 8
  10. Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs Launched in India Alongside New 2025 P-Series Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »