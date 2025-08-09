Vivo V60 is all set to launch in India soon. The handset is the anticipated successor to the Vivo V50 which was introduced in February this year. With the release date now official, the company has teased several details about the phone. The Vivo V60 will debut with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery. It is also teased to have a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system and several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed tools for imaging and productivity.

As the Vivo V60 launch date in India nears, we have curated all of the information available about the handset, based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources. From launch date and expected price to features and specifications, here is everything we know about the Vivo V60.

Vivo V60 India Launch Details

The launch of Vivo V60 in India will take place on August 12 at 12pm IST. However, it remains unknown if it will be a soft launch or via a dedicated livestreamed event. In case of the latter, you might be able to watch the Vivo V60 India launch live on the company's official website, social media handles, and YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo V60 leading up to the launch day.

According to reports, the Vivo V60 India price could be between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000. For reference, the Vivo V50 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store.

Vivo V60 Features and Specifications

The Vivo V60 is teased to pack several upgrades in terms of battery, cameras, chipset, design, display, and more. Here's everything we know about the Vivo V60 based on official teasers, as well as leaks, and rumours.

Design

The Vivo V60 will be available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colour options. The latter comes with a texture which resembles sea waves at the back. There is a triple camera setup at the back of the phone, with two lenses housed inside a pill-shared camera island.

Moonlit Blue colour option of the Vivo V60

Photo Credit: Vivo

Meanwhile, the third camera lens appears to be placed on the left of the camera island, above an LED flash light. There is also the Vivo branding on the bottom left corner of the back panel of the rumoured Vivo V60.

The handset will ship with IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Display

According to reports, the Vivo V60 could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Based on the teaser images, it appears to be a curved panel with minimal bezels. There is also likely to be a hole-punch cutout on the screen which houses the selfie camera.

Performance and Software

Vivo has already confirmed that the upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The company claims it will deliver a 27 percent improvement in CPU, 30 percent in GPU, and 25 percent in gaming performance over the preceding model.

It is said to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The handset will debut with several AI-backed features. These include Gemini Live, AI Captions, AI Smart Call Assistant, and AI Magic Move.

Cameras

The Vivo V60 will feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit. It will comprise a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony lMX766 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a Sony lMX882 sensor, and an unspecified ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the handset is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Camera details of the Vivo V60

Photo Credit: Vivo

The camera system on the Vivo V60 is advertised to support features such as Zeiss Multifocal Portrait, 10X Stage Telephoto, AI Four Season Portrait, and a Wedding vLog mode.

Battery

The Vivo V60 will pack a 6,500mAh battery, as per the company. We can expect more details to surface as we near the launch of the handset.