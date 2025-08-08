Apple will have to allow third party browsers to function without relying on its WebKit engine on iOS, under a new law notified by Japan. The new mandate, which comes into effect in December, is the country's attempt to thwart the tech giant's alleged anti-competitive practices. Just like the EU, browsers like Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Opera will be able to offer access to alternative browser engines, such as Blink and Gecko.

Apple Already Allows Multiple Non-WebKit Browsers on iOS in the EU

According to Japan's Mobile Software Competition Act Guidelines (MSCA), prepared by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC), Apple's restrictions that only allow browsers to use the WebKit engine is anti-competitive. This, according to the regulator, makes it impossible for other browsers like Google Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox to implement their own browser engines.

Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and other browsers available on iOS are currently forced to use the WebKit engine. On other platforms like Android, browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Opera use the Blink engine, while Firefox uses Gecko.

However, this is not the first time that Apple has been forced to offer browser choices. In 2024, the Cupertino tech giant released the iOS 17.4 update, with which the company allowed third-party browser engines to onboard in the EU, thanks to its Digital Markets Act. However, Apple imposed stringent region-based restrictions that deterred the development of Gecko and other browser engines on iOS.

The same update introduced support for downloading alternative app stores and install apps from outside the App Store in Europe. Android has offered this ability for several years, allowing them to download and install APKs.

Apple users in the EU also received new default app controls as part of the iOS 17.4 update. The tech giant has also been embroiled in several anti-competitive lawsuits in the US, the most recent being the lawsuit that was filed against it by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite. The US-based tech giant only allowed in-app payments, on which it charged a hefty commission. This practice was ruled as unfair by a US District Court, which directed the company to allow app developers to accept payment from other means.