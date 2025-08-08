Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act

Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act

Apple currently only allows browsers that use the WebKit engine to function on iOS, forcing Chrome, Firefox, and others to rely on Safari’s engine.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 18:58 IST
Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has been probed by several antitrust regulators in various countries

Highlights
  • Japan’s new regulation will come in force from December
  • Apple currently only allows non-WebKit to function in the EU
  • The company has not revealed how it will respond
Advertisement

Apple will have to allow third party browsers to function without relying on its WebKit engine on iOS, under a new law notified by Japan. The new mandate, which comes into effect in December, is the country's attempt to thwart the tech giant's alleged anti-competitive practices. Just like the EU, browsers like Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Opera will be able to offer access to alternative browser engines, such as Blink and Gecko.

Apple Already Allows Multiple Non-WebKit Browsers on iOS in the EU

According to Japan's Mobile Software Competition Act Guidelines (MSCA), prepared by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC), Apple's restrictions that only allow browsers to use the WebKit engine is anti-competitive. This, according to the regulator, makes it impossible for other browsers like Google Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox to implement their own browser engines.

Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and other browsers available on iOS are currently forced to use the WebKit engine. On other platforms like Android, browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Opera use the Blink engine, while Firefox uses Gecko.

However, this is not the first time that Apple has been forced to offer browser choices. In 2024, the Cupertino tech giant released the iOS 17.4 update, with which the company allowed third-party browser engines to onboard in the EU, thanks to its Digital Markets Act. However, Apple imposed stringent region-based restrictions that deterred the development of Gecko and other browser engines on iOS.

The same update introduced support for downloading alternative app stores and install apps from outside the App Store in Europe. Android has offered this ability for several years, allowing them to download and install APKs.

Apple users in the EU also received new default app controls as part of the iOS 17.4 update. The tech giant has also been embroiled in several anti-competitive lawsuits in the US, the most recent being the lawsuit that was filed against it by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite. The US-based tech giant only allowed in-app payments, on which it charged a hefty commission. This practice was ruled as unfair by a US District Court, which directed the company to allow app developers to accept payment from other means.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Japan law, Japan Mobile Software Competition Act Guidelines 2025, Japan, Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs Launched in India Alongside New 2025 P-Series Models

Related Stories

Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  2. Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  4. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Panasonic Unveils ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs, New 2025 P-Series Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Update Adds Google Gemini Support on Phones Running One UI 8
  3. Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs Launched in India Alongside New 2025 P-Series Models
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Specifications Listed on Google Play Console, Could Debut Soon
  6. Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War
  7. Elon Musk's X Plans to Display Ads on Grok Answers; Grok Imagine Temporarily Goes Free for US Users
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature 256GB of Storage on Base Model Like iPhone 17 Pro Max
  9. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Hits Over 3,30,000 Concurrent Players on Steam With Servers at Full Capacity
  10. Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »