  Apple Intelligence's ChatGPT Integration to Reportedly Get Support for GPT 5 Soon

Apple Intelligence’s ChatGPT Integration to Reportedly Get Support for GPT-5 Soon

Apple will reportedly add support for GPT-5 within the ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence next month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2025 21:23 IST
Apple Intelligence’s ChatGPT Integration to Reportedly Get Support for GPT-5 Soon

Photo Credit: Apple

It is unclear if the ChatGPT integration in visionOS 26 will get support for GPT-5

Highlights
  • ChatGPT integration is available in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26
  • GPT-5 will reportedly be added to each of these operating systems
  • ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence can be used via Siri, Visual Intelligence
OpenAI's GPT-5 artificial intelligence (AI) model was added to all interfaces of ChatGPT, including website, desktop, and mobile, on Thursday for all users. Additionally, the company is also releasing the models via application programming interface (API) However, these are not the only interfaces where ChatGPT is available. The chatbot is also integrated with Apple Intelligence and powers several features in the Cupertino-based tech giant's suite of AI features. As per a report, GPT-5 will soon be available via Apple Intelligence as well.

Apple Intelligence to Get Support for GPT-5 Next Month

ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence began with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, and later it was expanded to visionOS 2. At that time, the AI chatbot was powered by the GPT-4o AI model. Now, according to a 9to5Mac report, Apple will add support for GPT-5 with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Notably, the publication did not mention if ChatGPT in visionOS 26 will also be upgraded to the latest model in September via an update.

When Apple first announced the AI suite for its devices, ChatGPT was integrated to work with Siri to provide answers for queries that are too complicated or require reasoning capability. The chatbot could also be referred to perform certain tasks involving documents and photos. Apart from this, the company's Writing Tools also made use of ChatGPT to compose, rewrite, expand, and shorten text, as well as to generate images.

Later, when the tech giant announced the Visual Intelligence feature with the iPhone 16 series, ChatGPT's computer vision was used to answer user queries about their surroundings. All of these features required explicit user consent and a message would let them know that the device was bringing the queries to OpenAI's chatbot.

The addition of OpenAI's frontier AI model will also allow Apple users to leverage its enhanced capabilities and knowledge base. The San Francisco-based AI firm claims that GPT-5 has made significant improvements in writing, mathematics, coding, and health. The model also unifies reasoning capability, which means users will get to ask more complicated queries than before.

Further reading: Apple Intelligence, GPT 5, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Intelligence's ChatGPT Integration to Reportedly Get Support for GPT-5 Soon
