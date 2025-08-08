OpenAI's GPT-5 artificial intelligence (AI) model was added to all interfaces of ChatGPT, including website, desktop, and mobile, on Thursday for all users. Additionally, the company is also releasing the models via application programming interface (API) However, these are not the only interfaces where ChatGPT is available. The chatbot is also integrated with Apple Intelligence and powers several features in the Cupertino-based tech giant's suite of AI features. As per a report, GPT-5 will soon be available via Apple Intelligence as well.

Apple Intelligence to Get Support for GPT-5 Next Month

ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence began with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, and later it was expanded to visionOS 2. At that time, the AI chatbot was powered by the GPT-4o AI model. Now, according to a 9to5Mac report, Apple will add support for GPT-5 with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Notably, the publication did not mention if ChatGPT in visionOS 26 will also be upgraded to the latest model in September via an update.

When Apple first announced the AI suite for its devices, ChatGPT was integrated to work with Siri to provide answers for queries that are too complicated or require reasoning capability. The chatbot could also be referred to perform certain tasks involving documents and photos. Apart from this, the company's Writing Tools also made use of ChatGPT to compose, rewrite, expand, and shorten text, as well as to generate images.

Later, when the tech giant announced the Visual Intelligence feature with the iPhone 16 series, ChatGPT's computer vision was used to answer user queries about their surroundings. All of these features required explicit user consent and a message would let them know that the device was bringing the queries to OpenAI's chatbot.

The addition of OpenAI's frontier AI model will also allow Apple users to leverage its enhanced capabilities and knowledge base. The San Francisco-based AI firm claims that GPT-5 has made significant improvements in writing, mathematics, coding, and health. The model also unifies reasoning capability, which means users will get to ask more complicated queries than before.