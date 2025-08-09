Technology News
Flipkart Fitness Carnival: Unmissable Smartwatch, Smart Band & Smart Ring Deals Live Now

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 9 August 2025 12:15 IST
The Flipkart Fitness Carnival is here from 9th to 12th August, bringing you massive savings on the latest smartwatches, smart bands, and smart rings from top brands like Fastrack, Samsung, Apple, Fire-Boltt, WHOOP, and more. Alongside unbeatable event prices, you can enjoy up to 9 months of No Cost EMI and an extra ₹300 off on smartwatch exchange offers. Whether you're upgrading your fitness companion or gifting a loved one, these deals are too good to pass up.

Samsung Fit 3  
MRP ₹3,999 | Event Price ₹2,999


The Samsung Fit 3 features a bright AMOLED display for crisp visuals and a quick-charge battery that lasts up to 13 days. With comprehensive health tracking and IP68 water resistance, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts who want durability without compromising on style.



CMF Watch Pro Series 
MRP ₹5,999 | Event Price from ₹4,499


Sporting a vibrant AMOLED display with auto-brightness adjustment, gesture control, 3D warmup guides, and in-built GPS, the CMF Watch Pro Series delivers both functionality and flair. Ideal for active lifestyles, it's designed to keep up with your fitness goals.

Fastrack Revoltt Pro 
MRP ₹4,299 | Event Price ₹2,999


This smartwatch packs a 1.97-inch Super AMOLED Always-On Display, Bluetooth calling, fast charging, and AI voice assistant. Whether you're managing calls on the go or tracking your workouts, the Revoltt Pro combines smart features with a stylish look.

 

Huawei Watch GT4 
MRP ₹18,999 | Event Price from ₹12,999


Blending elegance with advanced health tracking, the Huawei Watch GT4 comes with stylish strap options and comprehensive fitness features. It's a perfect companion for those who value both wellness and design sophistication.


WHOOP 4.0 
MRP ₹29,990 | Event Price ₹19,999


The WHOOP 4.0 is for serious performance tracking, offering AI-powered insights, distraction-free design, and premium strap options. Built for athletes and dedicated fitness trackers, it focuses entirely on your health data.


 

Apple Watch SE 2 
 MRP ₹24,900 | Event Price from ₹19,999* (Offer only for 9th Aug)


Apple's Watch SE 2 offers personalised health insights, sleep and heart rate tracking, and a bright AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling. It's a perfect entry into the Apple ecosystem for those seeking reliability and style.

 


Samsung Watch 7 
MRP ₹39,990 | Event Price ₹16,999*
With advanced health metrics like irregular heart rhythm detection, sleep coaching, and body composition analysis, the Samsung Watch 7 is a powerhouse for fitness tracking. Tap & Pay capabilities and sleek design make it ideal for tech lovers.

Samsung Watch FE 
MRP ₹13,999 | Event Price ₹10,999
The Samsung Watch FE delivers advanced sleep monitoring, readiness scores, and 32 activity modes. With its lightweight build and premium features, it's designed for those who want a balance between fitness insights and everyday convenience.

 


Aabo Smart Ring 
MRP ₹14,999 | Event Price ₹10,999*
The Aabo Smart Ring redefines wearable tracking. With titanium lightweight design, 32 activity modes, sleep monitoring, and personalised health insights, it's perfect for minimalists who want discreet yet powerful health tracking.

 

From stylish smartwatches to innovative smart rings, Flipkart's Fitness Carnival offers cutting-edge wearables at unbeatable prices. With these limited-time offers, now is the perfect time to invest in your health and upgrade your fitness tech.

ChatGPT Users Find GPT-5 to Be Worse Than Older GPT-4o, Sam Altman Promises Fix
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Reportedly Offer Faster Performance With Upgraded RAM

