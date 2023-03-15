Technology News
Tecno Pop 7 Spotted On Multiple Certification Websites With Unisoc SoC, Android 12 Go Edition

Tecno 7 Pro was launched in India last month and features 3GB RAM, while running on Android 12.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2023 19:27 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 7 Pro (pictured) launched in February 2023 is a dual nano 4G SIM-supported device

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 7 could be equipped with 2GB of RAM
  • The smartphone could run on Android 12 Go Edition out-of-the-box
  • Tecno Pop 7 Pro was launched last month with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC

Tecno Pop 7 has been spotted on multiple certification websites, hinting at the imminent launch of the company's next entry-level smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Tecno Pop 7 Pro last month. The purported Tecno Pop 7 could be positioned below the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in terms of specifications and pricing. The upcoming entry-level smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a multiple certification website listings that reveal some key design and specification details of the smartphone ahead of its expected launch.

A listing for the Tecno Pop 7 was spotted on the Google Play Console by Pricebaba. The listing reveals that the Tecno Pop 7 smartphone will sport an HD+ (720x1,600pixels) display. The smartphone will be equipped with an Unisoc SC9863A chip, with 2GB of RAM, and will run on Android 12 (Go edition), as per the Google Play Console listing.

Compared to the Tecno Pop 7 Pro that was launched by the company in February, this smartphone appears to offer weaker specifications. The Pro-monikered smartphone features a superior quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chip, 3 GB of RAM, and runs on Android 12.

The handset was also spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, which hinted at the design of the upcoming phone. The schematics for the Tecno Pop 7 suggest that the entry-level smartphone will sport a display with a teardrop-style notch. On the back, a rounded square-shaped camera module could house a dual-camera setup, an LED flash, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The FCC listing also revealed that the Tecno Pop 7 will measure 164x74x8mm. Going by the dimensions, the smartphone could sport a display that is larger than 6 inches. The smartphone is also expected to feature 64GB of inbuilt storage, and support for 10W wired charging.

However, it is important to note that Tecno has not provided any official confirmation on the specifications, details, pricing, or plans to launch the purported Tecno Pop 7.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Pop 7, Tecno Pop 7 specifications
Samsung Galaxy F14 Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options
RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures

