Tecno Pop 7 has been spotted on multiple certification websites, hinting at the imminent launch of the company's next entry-level smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Tecno Pop 7 Pro last month. The purported Tecno Pop 7 could be positioned below the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in terms of specifications and pricing. The upcoming entry-level smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a multiple certification website listings that reveal some key design and specification details of the smartphone ahead of its expected launch.

A listing for the Tecno Pop 7 was spotted on the Google Play Console by Pricebaba. The listing reveals that the Tecno Pop 7 smartphone will sport an HD+ (720x1,600pixels) display. The smartphone will be equipped with an Unisoc SC9863A chip, with 2GB of RAM, and will run on Android 12 (Go edition), as per the Google Play Console listing.

Compared to the Tecno Pop 7 Pro that was launched by the company in February, this smartphone appears to offer weaker specifications. The Pro-monikered smartphone features a superior quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chip, 3 GB of RAM, and runs on Android 12.

The handset was also spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, which hinted at the design of the upcoming phone. The schematics for the Tecno Pop 7 suggest that the entry-level smartphone will sport a display with a teardrop-style notch. On the back, a rounded square-shaped camera module could house a dual-camera setup, an LED flash, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The FCC listing also revealed that the Tecno Pop 7 will measure 164x74x8mm. Going by the dimensions, the smartphone could sport a display that is larger than 6 inches. The smartphone is also expected to feature 64GB of inbuilt storage, and support for 10W wired charging.

However, it is important to note that Tecno has not provided any official confirmation on the specifications, details, pricing, or plans to launch the purported Tecno Pop 7.

