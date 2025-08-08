Written and directed by M. Gopi and starring Uriyadi Anandaraj, Anandpandi, and Anandraj, it is a story of two friends who, along with their girlfriends, go to a forest for a quiet getaway. In the beautiful bungalow set amidst the forest, a dreamy place to be, something unexpected occurs that completely alters their life. One of the friend's girlfriends dies mysteriously, and they panic. It doesn't end here; one incident leads to many other incidents in a spiral, leading to terrifying situations.

When and Where to Watch Yaadhum Ariyaan?

Yaadhum Ariyan, the horror film after creating a blockbuster in the theatres, is set to release on Aha Tamil on August 8 2025, onwards.

Cast and Crew of Yaadhum Ariyaan

Directed and written by M.Gopi, starring Uriyadi Anandaraj, Anandpandi and Anandraj as the top cast. The other cast comprises Appukutty, Brana, Marikani, Rajakumari, Thambi Ramaiah, Sheikh M, Shyamal, Sivakumar and Thidiyan.

The Storyline of Yaadhum Ariyaan

Reception

