Yaadhum Ariyaan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller Movie

Yaadhum Ariyaan is a horror movie based on two couples who go to a forest for quality time, but it leads to a terrifying tale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2025 21:26 IST
Yaadhum Ariyaan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller Movie

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Yaadhum Ariyaan to start streaming on Aha Tamil from August 8, 2025 – Don't miss this gripping tale

Highlights
  • Two couples are set on a quiet forest trip, leading to a terrifying tale
  • One of them goes missing, and panic sets in over every member
  • Fear leads to more terrifying incidents in the Yaadhum Ariyaan, releasing
Written and directed by M. Gopi and starring Uriyadi Anandaraj, Anandpandi, and Anandraj, it is a story of two friends who, along with their girlfriends, go to a forest for a quiet getaway. In the beautiful bungalow set amidst the forest, a dreamy place to be, something unexpected occurs that completely alters their life. One of the friend's girlfriends dies mysteriously, and they panic. It doesn't end here; one incident leads to many other incidents in a spiral, leading to terrifying situations. 

When and Where to Watch Yaadhum Ariyaan?

Yaadhum Ariyan, the horror film after creating a blockbuster in the theatres, is set to release on Aha Tamil on August 8 2025, onwards.

Cast and Crew of Yaadhum Ariyaan

Directed and written by M.Gopi, starring Uriyadi Anandaraj, Anandpandi and Anandraj as the top cast. The other cast comprises Appukutty, Brana, Marikani, Rajakumari, Thambi Ramaiah, Sheikh M, Shyamal, Sivakumar and Thidiyan.

The Storyline of Yaadhum Ariyaan

Set in a forest, with two couples who go for a quiet getaway in a beautiful bungalow in the woods. As they halt in the peaceful yet suspicious bungalow for a night, it becomes a nightmare, as a girl dies mysteriously when she is alone, which sets panic in her boyfriend. As they also have no help in sight, they fear it leads to desperate decisions that lead to something more terrifying than imagined. Yaadhum Ariyaan will be released on Aha Tamil on August 8.

Reception

The suspicious and horrifying tale of two couples who leave for a weekend getaway, live in a quiet bungalow, which is haunted, leads to the death of one girl. This leads to more terrying decisions and will be released in Aha Tamil on August 8. The movie currently has an IMDB rating of 9.1/10.

 

Yaadhum Ariyaan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller Movie
