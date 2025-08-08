Platonic Season 2 Now Streaming on AppleTV+: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot and more

Platonic is one of the most anticipated series that has finally landed with its Season 2. Following a successful Season 1, the series returns to digital screens. Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, this series revolves around two former childhood friends who reunite in their mid-life, after being separated due to a rift. This season will explore their relationship as they navigate their friendship, romance, and complexities. This is a light-hearted drama show that keeps the audience engaged until the end.

When and Where to Watch Platonic S2

Platonic Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. The viewers will require a subscription to watch the show.

Official Trailer and Plot of Platonic S2

Season 2 of Platonic will pick up where Will is preparing to marry Jenna. However, with all the prior commitments, Sylvi decides to help him out with his wedding preparations. As she show up, the duo begin to explore their friendship and that's' when things take a wild turn. The movie explores a strong theme of platonic relationship and describes the significance of a friendship between a man and a woman. The series is

Cast and Crew of Platonic S2

Platonic Season 2 is a web series that has been created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller. The movie stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in the lead roles, and they have been magnificently supported by Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo, Max Matenko, Sophie Leonard, Sophie Kopera, and more. The music composition of the series has been delivered by Michael Andrews, while the cinematography has been done by John Guleserian.

Reception of Platonic S2

The web series has received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The season 2 initially released on August 6th, 2025. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.1/10.