Technology News
English Edition

Platonic Season 2 Now Streaming on AppleTV+: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot and more

Platonic Season 2 has finally landed on the digital screens and the drama gets funnier.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2025 21:24 IST
Platonic Season 2 Now Streaming on AppleTV+: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot and more

Photo Credit: AppleTV+

Platonic Season 2 is now streaming on AppleTV+: Cast, Crew, Plot & Everything You Need to Know

Highlights
  • Platonic Season 2 is a drama web series
  • The series explores themes like relationship and friendship
  • Streaming now on Apple TV+
Advertisement

Platonic is one of the most anticipated series that has finally landed with its Season 2. Following a successful Season 1, the series returns to digital screens. Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, this series revolves around two former childhood friends who reunite in their mid-life, after being separated due to a rift. This season will explore their relationship as they navigate their friendship, romance, and complexities. This is a light-hearted drama show that keeps the audience engaged until the end.

When and Where to Watch Platonic S2

Platonic Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. The viewers will require a subscription to watch the show.

Official Trailer and Plot of Platonic S2

Season 2 of Platonic will pick up where Will is preparing to marry Jenna. However, with all the prior commitments, Sylvi decides to help him out with his wedding preparations. As she show up, the duo begin to explore their friendship and that's' when things take a wild turn. The movie explores a strong theme of platonic relationship and describes the significance of a friendship between a man and a woman. The series is

Cast and Crew of Platonic S2

Platonic Season 2 is a web series that has been created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller. The movie stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in the lead roles, and they have been magnificently supported by Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo, Max Matenko, Sophie Leonard, Sophie Kopera, and more. The music composition of the series has been delivered by Michael Andrews, while the cinematography has been done by John Guleserian.

Reception of Platonic S2

The web series has received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The season 2 initially released on August 6th, 2025. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AppleTV, OTTRelease, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
iPhone 17 Air Leaks: From 120Hz ProMotion Display to 5.5mm Thin Form Factor, What to Expect

Related Stories

Platonic Season 2 Now Streaming on AppleTV+: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot and more
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  2. Infinix Hot 60i 5G to Launch in India Soon With Dimensity 6400 SoC
  3. Panasonic Unveils ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs, New 2025 P-Series Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Telescope Detects Potential Gas Giant Exoplanet Just 4 Light-Years Away
  2. Earliest Known Black Hole Found Just 500 Million Years After the Big Bang
  3. Yaadhum Ariyaan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller Movie
  4. Platonic Season 2 Now Streaming on AppleTV+: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot and more
  5. Apple Intelligence’s ChatGPT Integration to Reportedly Get Support for GPT-5 Soon
  6. Xbox Halts Development on Co-Op Game From Just Cause Studio, Kojima's OD Reportedly Still in the Works
  7. Global Tablet Shipments Surge 13.1 Percent YoY in Q2, Apple Maintains Lead: IDC
  8. Apple Must Allow Alternative Browser Engines on iOS by December Under Japan's New Mobile Software Competition Act
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Update Adds Google Gemini Support on Phones Running One UI 8
  10. Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs Launched in India Alongside New 2025 P-Series Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »