Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Reportedly Offer Faster Performance With Upgraded RAM

A tipster mentioned in a (now deleted) post on X that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 August 2025 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Highlights
  • Samsung unveiled the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM in April 2024
  • It is said to offer 25 percent higher performance and efficiency
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the company's next-generation of non-foldable flagship smartphone, could get a major RAM upgrade. As per the report, the device could be equipped with the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM, which was first announced by the South Korean tech giant's semiconductor division in April 2024. The new RAM is said to increase the performance of the phone by 25 percent while improving the power efficiency by the same percentage. The handset is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be More Power Efficient

According to a SamMobile report (via tipster @UniverseIce's now-deleted post), the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a LPDDR5X RAM with 10.7Gbps data transfer speed. This DRAM was unveiled by Samsung in April 2024. It was manufactured using a 12nm process technology, making it the smallest chip size among existing LPDDRs.

In the announcement post, the tech giant claimed that the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM will improve performance by more than 25 percent, and capacity by over 30 percent, compared to the previous generation. Additionally, it is also said to boost power efficiency by 25 percent as well.

While SamMobile claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the first Samsung phone to be equipped with this chipset, a conflicting report from GSMArena claims that it was also used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Since the company does not officially reveal the RAM type, it is difficult to be certain which is the case.

However, in the same announcement post, the South Korean tech giant mentions, “Mass production of the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X is scheduled to begin by the second half of the year, following verification with mobile application processor (AP) and mobile device providers.”

If this timeline is to be considered, the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM would not have been ready to be added in a device till late 2024. By that time, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would already be too deep in the production phase, and the new RAM would have been unlikely to be equipped into it. However, this is merely a speculation, and nothing can be said for sure unless the company confirms this.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
