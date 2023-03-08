Reddit has introduced several new features as part of a new update that the company says is aimed at allowing users to easily engage in conversations, discover and post content. The social media platform has added the ability to search within post comments along with a dedicated video feed and a decluttered interface. The search within post comments feature will let users search the comments section for specific words or phrases by tapping on the search lens available on the top. The company has also added new Read and Watch feeds to the app, similar to the ones offered by Instagram Reels and TikTok.

In a blog post detailing the updates to the app, Reddit says that the platform has brought product and design improvements in order to simplify and streamline how people discover, join, and contribute (post, vote, or comment) in its communities which are called subreddits. It has added several new features like the ability to view posts in the Read feed and a Watch feed for vertical video content.

Additionally, the platform has also brought a new decluttered interface that is aimed at refining the user experience on the platform. Further, the company has also promised to bring new updates that will improve its video player, chat features, new shopfront updates, and more, along with an updated web platform.

Reddit's Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat said that the new and existing users on Reddit will get better experiences and options to discover new and interesting content and communities in uncluttered spaces.

Last year, Reddit rolled out the ability to comment with GIFs. Earlier, the feature was restricted to the Powerups subscribers of the social media platform. Powerups were a community subscription that used to offer special perks and features for the community. The company later scrapped Powerups along with some of the popular features bundled into the subscription service. Reddit enabled all safe-for-work (SFW) subreddit to activate the commenting in GIFs feature letting them comment in GIFs. Notably, newly created SFW communities would have to opt out of the feature if they want to turn it off.

