Reddit on Thursday rolled out new tools for Redditors which makes it easier to check if their posts conflict with the community's rules, help them recover it, and display the requirements for posting in communities. With the new Post Insights feature, they can get a comprehensive view of their post's performance, with metrics such as views, upvotes, and shares. This rollout builds upon the recent introduction of an AI conversational chatbot dubbed Reddit Answers with which users can interact by asking text-based queries.

Reddit detailed the new tools introduced on its platform in a blog post. As per the company, the Post Check tool offers users an opportunity to review their posts if they are found to be at risk of violating the community's rules and fix them to minimise the possibility of getting removed.

However, if a post is indeed removed due to the aforementioned community rules, the new Post Recovery feature is a tool through which users can post it to an alternative subreddit whose rules it abides by. To eliminate the possibility of a post violating community rules altogether, the requirements, such as account age or Karma, will now be displayed before a user posts.

And to make finding communities whose content relates to the post easier, the community-focused social media platform will suggest relevant communities based on the content, as per Reddit.

Alongside, Reddit also introduces Post Insights, enabling users to see how well their posts are performing with the help of views, upvotes, shares, and more insights. The company says these features are now available across Reddit's desktop and mobile apps.

Notably, Reddit has also jumped on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon by introducing an AI chatbot in December last year. It was introduced as a new way of getting information, recommendations, discussions, and opinions on the platform on a wide range of topics. Users can ask the AI chatbot text-based questions to receive responses based on summarised relevant posts on the platform. Reddit Answers will also suggest follow-up questions in case the user is uncertain, as per the company.