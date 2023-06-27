Samsung Galaxy S23 series with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 skin was released during the Galaxy Unpacked event in February this year. Now, the Suwon headquartered smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to release its One UI 6.0 beta for the Galaxy S23 series in the third week of July. The latest version of One UI is anticipated to reach other compatible Samsung smartphones and tablets "soon thereafter." The One UI 6.0 update is said to be based on Android 14. The Android 14 Beta 3, the latest testing version of Google's operating system, was expanded to more users this month.

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung is planning to release the first beta build of its custom skin —One UI 6.0 —based on Android 14 for the Galaxy S23 series in the third week of July. The One UI 6.0 beta would be rolled out to other eligible devices "soon thereafter." If past updates by Samsung are any indication, the public release of the latest One UI skin can be expected before the end of this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ulta are currently running One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. Besides the latest iteration of the Galaxy S series, last year's Galaxy S22 flagships and Galaxy S21 series as well as the Galaxy S21 FE handsets could be eligible to receive the One UI 6.0 update. Meanwhile, the older Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10 Lite, and a few other phones will not get the next major OS update and will only be eligible for security updates.

The One UI 6.0 update is expected to bring many significant upgrades over the existing One UI 5.0. These might include, seamless updates, more options for personalisation, and connectivity features with tablets and Galaxy wearables. Google previewed the Android 14 update at Google I/O last month and it has been available to public beta testers for a while now. Android 14 Beta 3 for Pixel phones is now available.

