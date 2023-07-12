Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Gets OxygenOS 13 F.50 Update in India, Comes With Latest Security Patch

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in 2021 with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 July 2023 21:20 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Gets OxygenOS 13 F.50 Update in India, Comes With Latest Security Patch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 13 F.50 update is currently rolling out in India only

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G latest OS update brings July 2023 security patch
  • The update comes with a firmware version EB2101_11.F.50
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G update also brings bugs fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is getting updated to the OxygenOS 13 F.50 in India. The phone was launched in 2021, running Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. The latest OS update brings in the latest security patch, along with improved system security and other bugs fixes. The update is currently rolling out to users in India. It was first made available to a small percentage of OnePlus Nord CE 5G users in the country starting July 10 and will be expanded to more users gradually.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the latest software update on July 10 via its community page. The OxygenOS 13 F.50 update for OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphones in India is rolling out to users in batches, bringing in July 2023 Android security patch and other upgrades. The latest security patch brings improved system security and stability. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G OS update comes with the firmware version EB2101_11.F.50.

The OxygenOS 13 F.50 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also said to bring fixes to the issues that cause the Home screen to stutter after being unlocked. It will also prevent the Photos app from crashing in certain scenarios, said the company.

Notably, OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 13 F.50 is currently rolling out in India only. OnePlus said that the latest update will be rolled out in a gradual manner starting July 10. According to the company, a small percentage of users in the country would have got the update on the first day, with a wider rollout to follow.

Users can also check for the update manually by heading to the phone's Settings app and installing it by selecting Software update >Download the update on their OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Recently, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in India at its summer launch event. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC. It comes with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 packs a triple camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel lens. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Android 13, OxygenOS 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
