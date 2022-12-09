Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A14 Spotted on Google Play Console, Key Specifications Tipped: Report

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been tipped to sport a flat frame design similar to Galaxy S22.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 13:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy A14 Spotted on Google Play Console, Key Specifications Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudanshu1414

Galaxy A14 has also been spotted on India's BIS database

  • Galaxy A14's latest listing suggests Exynos 1330 SoC
  • Galaxy A14 was earlier tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • The smartphone's design has also been tipped by render leaks

Samsung A14 5G, which is the South Korean conglomerate's purported next entry in its budget-friendly Galaxy A series, has reportedly made an appearance on Google Play Console. The smartphone was previously also spotted on Geekbench multiple times while also being subjected to render leaks that suggested the design of the alleged handset. The latest spotting on Google Play Console suggests that the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone will be driven by an Exynos 1330 SoC. The listing also reportedly hints the display specifications of the budget smartphone.

The Google Play Console listing for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was reported by MyFixGuide. As per the report, the listing suggests that the smartphone will feature an Exynos 1330 SoC, with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The listing also reportedly suggests that the smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD panel.

A previous report had spotted the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone on Geekbench with the model number SM-A146P suggesting that the smartphone may be powered by an octa-core processor with a 2+6 core configuration. This was believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. However, the latest Google Play Listing contradicts this prediction and instead suggests that the smartphone will be driven by an Exynos 1330 SoC, as per the report.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G scored 522 points in the single-core test and 1,710 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. Meanwhile, an earlier spotting on Geekbench had suggested that the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone scored 770 points in the single-core test and 2,151 points in the multi-core test. This spotting also listed the smartphone featuring a Mali G68 GPU, and 4GB of RAM.

The budget smartphone from Samsung was also seen listed on India's BIS certification database, suggesting that the handset could make its way to the Indian market soon.

Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G has also been subjected to a render leak that tipped the smartphone to sport a flat frame design similar to the Galaxy S22 sporting three circular cutouts on the back for camera sensors alongside a LED flash module. The design renders also indicated that the fingerprint scanner could be within the power button of the handset. The device was seen sporting a water-drop notch on the front for the selfie camera.

However, Samsung has not confirmed any details, specifications, or launch timeline of the purported Galaxy A14 5G budget smartphone.

Further reading: Samsung, Exynos 1330, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
