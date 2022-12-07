Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23 Variants Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Reports

Samsung's Android 13-based One UI 5.0 was unvieled in October at SDC 2022.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 December 2022 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy A23 devices are receiving their first major OS update since launch

  • One UI 5.0 brings new personalisation features, Dynamic Lock Screen
  • Galaxy A23 devices in Germany, Russia have reportedly received UI 5.0 upd
  • Budget smartphones may not support all features on UI 5.0

Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones have reportedly started receiving their Android 13-based One UI 5.0 updates. The Galaxy A22 is said to have received its Android 13 update as a stable version of One UI 5.0 in European countries. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A23 5G handsets have reportedly started receiving One UI 5.0 updates in Russia and some parts of Europe including Germany. Both the Galaxy A23 devices are receiving their first major OS update since their launch about four months ago.

The South Korean giant is said to be rolling out the One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A22 in some European countries including Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, and the Nordic region. The update is said to come with the firmware version number A225FXXU3CVK3.

One UI 5.0, which was first introduced at Samsung Developer Conference 2022, comes with new personalisation features like custom-built Modes and Routines, and a Dynamic Lock Screen.

Meanwhile, Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in some parts of Russia and Europe including Germany have reportedly also started receiving their One UI 5.0 update with the firmware version numbers A235FXXU1BVK8 and A236BXXU2BVK7, respectively.

In terms of budget smartphones, the South Korean conglomerate recently released the One UI 5.0 update for other Galaxy A series smartphones, including the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G.

Users can download these updates by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install on their Samsung Galaxy A22 or Galaxy A23 handsets.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Android 13, One UI 5.0
Google Asked to Drop Ads of Online Betting Firms in YouTube, Search Results: Report
Telegram Lets Users Sign Up Without Phone Number, Adds Automatic Message Deletion, More
