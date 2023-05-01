Technology News
Pixel Tablet Leaked Screenshots Show User Interface, Wallpapers Days After Pixel Fold UI Surfaces Online

Google first teased the Pixel Tablet at its Google I/O event in May last year, stating that the tablet would arrive in 2023.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Google has not specified a timeline for the launch of the Pixel Tablet

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Tablet will be launched by the company later this year
  • The tablet is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • Google Pixel Tablet leaked screenshots show Material You theming support

Google Pixel Tablet is expected to make its debut sometime in 2023, according to the timeline specified by the company last year. The first Pixel branded tablet could be launched by the company in the coming months and was recently tipped to ship with an included charging dock. Days after details of the company's rumoured Pixel Fold handset surfaced online alongside with leaked renders showing the design of the foldable phone, screenshots of the user interface and wallpapers for a device that is expected to debut as the Pixel Tablet have surfaced online.

Tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks) has leaked images of what appear to be screenshots of the home screen of the Pixel Tablet. The eight images — four in dark mode and four in light mode — show wallpapers of birds' wings in the background, as Google's Material You theming engine for Android 13 affects the colours and accents of the icons and widgets on the tablet.

The Pixel Tablet is expected to ship with an optimised version of Android 13 for larger displays, as the interface shows the device's home screen with its icons and widgets arranged according to the "landscape" layout. Last year, Google announced Android 12L as an optimised version of Android that was optimised for larger displays such as tablets — or even foldable phones.

pixel tablet user interface home screen evleaks twitter inline pixel tablet

Pixel Tablet interface screenshots
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

While it is possible that these leaked screenshots were captured from a Pixel Fold smartphone or the inner display of a Pixel Tablet, one of the responses to Blass' tweet points out that its likely to be a tablet as there is no phone icon on the home screen. Recently leaked images for the Pixel Fold hint at a slightly taller interface for Google's foldable phone compared to these screenshots.

Last week, Blass leaked images of the Pixel Fold that showed the handset sporting a fairly large cover display with large bezels, especially on the inner display. That image showed a different layout compared to these new images, which show the search bar to the left of the dock. Meanwhile, the images of the Pixel Fold that were previously spotted online show a thicker search bar above the dock.

In April, it was reported that Google will launch its first Pixel-branded tablet in four colourways and it would be housed in an aluminium body with a nano-ceramic finish. The tablet is speculated to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The tablet could also ship with a Charging Speaker Dock, according to the report.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Fold, Foldables, Android 13, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
