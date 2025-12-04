The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with Season 4, and fans couldn't be happier. Following several leaked clips that set the internet abuzz, Netflix finally put out an amusing promo confirming the premiere date. Kapil Sharma is all set to restore the laughter, chaos, and madness on television with his return to The Kapil Sharma Show‬. What to expect this season. With a stellar star cast that is back, including Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, the show surely would have an overdose of bigger jokes, new celebrity guests, and Kapil's own rib-tickling humour.

When and Where to Watch

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 will be available exclusively on Netflix from December 20, 2025. All episodes will stream day and date on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The new Season 4 teaser teases a prank by Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, which goes horribly wrong, among other things, with the return of Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and Navjot Sidhu, along with the fun quotient of celebs, witty humour, and adrenaline-pumping comedy moments.

Cast and Crew

The show is hosted by Kapil Sharma with the below permanent members: Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar. A reunion of fan-favourite circus and variety acts stands out as a stream of this star-studded talk show and variety comedy series on Netflix.

Reception

The Great Indian Kapil Show is very popular all over India and the world. No IMDb rating is available for Season 4.