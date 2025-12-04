Technology News
English Edition
  Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts

Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts

CMF by Nothing will list its audio and wearable range at discounted prices in the Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 17:13 IST
Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts

Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 will get discounts from December 4 to 10
  • Phone 3a series and CMF Phone 2 Pro will see discounts during sale
  • Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 sale will end on December 10
Flipkart's Buy Buy 2025 Sale is set to kick off on December 5 in India. Nothing has announced discounts across its smartphone and CMF product lineup during the upcoming sale. The Phone 3a series and CMF Phone 2 Pro will see discounted prices during the sale. Also, there will be deals on CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus. The CMF Watch Pro 2 is also confirmed to be available at a special discounted rate during the Flipkart Buy Buy Sale.

Flipkart Buy Buy Sale: Deals On Nothing, CMF Products Teased

Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale will have a limited-period discount on the Nothing and CMF smartphones. The Nothing Phone 3 will be available for a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999 during the sale. The phone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant.

Similarly, the Nothing Phone 3a will start at Rs. 21,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 22,999 during the same period. The Phone 3a Pro will be sold for Rs. 26,999, down from the original price of Rs. 27,999. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 2 Pro can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 17,499, down from the listed price of Rs. 18,999.

It's worth noting that e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart typically offer additional discounts on eligible credit card and debit card transactions during sale events. If you're planning to maximise your savings on your next smartphone, you might want to check for bank card discounts before the Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 sale begins.

Besides smartphones, CMF by Nothing will also sell its audio and wearable range at reduced rates in the Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale. The CMF Buds 2a true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be available at Rs. 1,899, down from Rs. 2,199. The CMF Buds 2 will be listed for Rs. 2,399, instead of the launch price of Rs. 2,699. The CMF Buds 2 Plus will be sold for Rs. 2,599, instead of Rs. 3,299.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,199, down from its original Rs. 4,999, during the sale period from December 4 to December 7. Meanwhile, the rest of the CMF and Nothing products will be offered at special prices from December 4 to December 10.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Flipkart Buy Buy 2025, Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale, Flipkart, Flipkart Buy Buy, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing, CMF
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin vs Tokenised Gold: CZ and Peter Schiff Ready to Face Off in Debate
Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts
