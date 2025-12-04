Flipkart's Buy Buy 2025 sale is scheduled to start in India soon. The e-commerce platform's new sale event will go on for six days, offering discounts on various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), from brands like Samsung, Oppo, Apple, Poco, Vivo, Acer, and Mivi. The company will allow customers to maximise their savings by offering them instant discounts on credit and debit cards of select banks. Additionally, buyers will be provided with cashback offers and easy EMI options. Flipkart's paid subscribers will get access to the sale event 24 hours before everyone else.

Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale Starts on December 5

The e-commerce platform has announced that its Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 sale will commence on December 5 and will be live till December 10. During the new sale event, the company will offer smartphones, laptops, TWS, and Bluetooth speakers from various brands at discounted prices. Flipkart has also announced that it will offer instant discounts to customers on credit and debit cards of select banks. However, the names of the partner banks are yet to be revealed.

Flipkart will also grant 24-hour early access to Flipkart Black and VIP subscribers and Flipkart Plus members to the upcoming Buy Buy 2025 sale. Between 5pm to 7pm, the company will offer additional discounts to buyers. Customers will also be able to avail of easy EMI options and cashback offers.

The online retailer has also teased deals on various smartphones. The Poco M7 Plus 5G will be available during the Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 sale at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 15,999. The Vivo T4x 5G and the Oppo K13x 5G will be sold at relatively low prices of Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 10,499, which are regularly listed on Flipkart at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 15,999.

In a post on X, Flipkart teased that customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 16 at Rs. 55,999 during the Buy Buy 2025 sale. The handset's current retail price is Rs. 69,900. This means that people will be able to save about Rs. 14,000 while buying the phone. Similarly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 sale price will be set at Rs. 40,999, slashed from its listed price of Rs. 74,999. Apart from smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, with the Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, will be sold at Rs. 42,990. It is worth noting that these prices include the bank discounts.

On top of this, Nothing has announced that the Phone 3, Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available during the Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale at discounted prices. Customers will be able to purchase the Nothing Phone 3 at the sale price of Rs. 49,999, while the Phone 3a Pro will be listed at Rs. 26,999. Apart from smartphones, the CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Watch Pro 2 will also be available at relatively low prices during the sale event.

