Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 26.2 Release Candidate Update Rolls Out to Beta Testers as Apple Prompts Users to Upgrade to iOS 26

iOS 26.2 Release Candidate Update Rolls Out to Beta Testers as Apple Prompts Users to Upgrade to iOS 26

The iOS 26.2 RC update released by the tech giant comes with the build number 23C52.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 December 2025 12:03 IST
iOS 26.2 Release Candidate Update Rolls Out to Beta Testers as Apple Prompts Users to Upgrade to iOS 26

iOS 26.2 is expected to be released by Apple soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOS 26.2 adds Reminder alarms and a one-time AirDrop sharing code
  • AirPods Live Translation support may expand to users in the EU
  • Apple is now prominently promoting iOS 26 updates to iOS 18 users
Advertisement

Apple on Wednesday seeded the iOS 26.2 Release Candidate (RC) to developers and beta testers. Such updates do not include any new features but carry the finalised ones introduced in previous beta versions. The iOS 26.2 update for iPhone is expected to bring Reminder Alarms, one-time AirDrop code for file sharing, expanded AirPods Live Translation to the EU, and other improvements. The tech giant, notably, has also begun pushing the iOS 26 upgrade more prominently to iOS 18 users.

iOS 26.2 RC Update Rolls Out

According to Apple, RC updates are the final versions of the operating system (OS) in development before it is publicly released. The features seen in these updates are said to be final, although bugs and other improvements may be rolled out in future RC updates, if necessary. The iOS 26.2 RC update released by the tech giant comes with the build number 23C52.

The release notes state that the latest iPhone update addresses an AirDrop issue, where devices running iOS 26.2 Beta 1 set to the Everyone setting were not discoverable on iOS 26.2 Beta 2. It also patches a bug that caused the Watch Face Gallery text to appear in English-language only.

The public build of iOS 26.2 is expected to bring several new features to the iPhone. As per reports, it is said to change the classification levels for the Sleep Score feature on the Apple Watch, with the highest classification tier being renamed from Excellent to Very High.

Apple Podcasts is expected to gain support for Apple Intelligence. Following the iOS 26.2 update, it will reportedly be able to automatically generate chapters, create links to mentioned podcasts, and organise related content. Live Translation for AirPods could be expanded to the EU, while the update will also introduce a Liquid Glass lock screen slider for controlling the clock translucency.

Another notable feature that has been widely reported is for the Reminders app. Users will be able to set alarms and trigger timers, which will be able to bypass the Focus modes.

Apple's iOS 26 Push

According to reports, Apple is pushing the iOS 26 upgrade more prominently to users who are still running iOS 18 on their iPhone. The update, released in September, has remained optional till now. Reports suggest iPhone users currently on iOS 18 will see iOS 26.1 as the recommended iOS update in the Settings app.

However, users will reportedly continue to receive iOS 18 updates till it reaches the end-of-life period, but the updates will now be displayed at the bottom of the Settings app. iOS 26 updates, meanwhile, will be visible front and centre.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 26, iOS 18, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Micron Announces Exit from Consumer Business, to Shut Down Crucial Amid Global RAM Shortage

Related Stories

iOS 26.2 Release Candidate Update Rolls Out to Beta Testers as Apple Prompts Users to Upgrade to iOS 26
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  3. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  4. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With Up to 16-Day Battery Life: See Price
  5. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Might Arrive With Bigger Battery
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Launch With This Notable Design Change
  7. You Can Now Create AI Agents for Automation in Google Workspace Apps
  8. Bitcoin vs Tokenised Gold: CZ and Peter Schiff Ready to Face Off in Debate
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 RC Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  10. Redmi 15C 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Expected
  2. Apple’s Design Chief Responsible for Liquid Glass UI Reportedly Departs to Join Meta
  3. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With 1.97-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 16-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Oppo Pad 5 Receives BIS Certification, Suggesting Imminent Launch in India
  5. Global Foldable Shipments Increase in Q3 2025 as Samsung Retains Market Lead: Counterpoint
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Image That Hints at Redesigned Rear Camera Module
  7. Netflix Reportedly Sells Spry Fox Back to Founders as Company Shifts Gaming Strategy
  8. Google Workspace Studio Launched, Lets Users Create AI Agents for Automation
  9. Google Expands In-Call Scam Protection for Banking Apps: Here's How It Works on Android
  10. Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $93,200 as Crypto Market Recovers From November Slowdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »