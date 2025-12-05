The OnePlus 15R is scheduled to be launched in India soon. It is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which recently debuted in China. With less than two weeks to go for its launch, the OnePlus 15R has now been sighted on a benchmarking website. The listing reveals some of its key specifications. The upcoming OnePlus handset is expected to arrive with an octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 15R Geekbench Listing

A OnePlus handset bearing the model number "OnePlus CPH2767" has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). Judging by its model number and chipset details, it is anticipated to be the OnePlus 15R. The handset shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.32GHz.

OnePlus 15R Geekbench listing

The SoC appears to comprise two prime cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six performance cores operating at the 3.32GHz base frequency. Comparing the core configuration to the known chipsets in the market reveals it is Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which has already been confirmed by the brand.

The new Snapdragon chip may be paired with approximately 10.88GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB. The OnePlus 15R is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with OxygenOS 16. It has a motherboard with “canoe” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the OnePlus provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in India and the global markets. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,784 and 9,329 points, respectively.

These numbers slightly undercut the Geekbench scores of the OnePlus 15, which is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. In Gadgets 360's tests, the flagship model registered a 3,622 single-core score and 10,712 multi-core score in the same Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmark.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, which is expected to debut alongside the OnePlus 15R, was also recently spotted on Geekbench.