Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch

The OnePlus 15R could come with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 December 2025 09:11 IST
OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15R is confirmed to have an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R is tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and OxygenOS 16
  • It is expected to arrive as rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 6T
  • The phone posted scores of 2,784 single-core and 9,329 multi-core
Advertisement

The OnePlus 15R is scheduled to be launched in India soon. It is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which recently debuted in China. With less than two weeks to go for its launch, the OnePlus 15R has now been sighted on a benchmarking website. The listing reveals some of its key specifications. The upcoming OnePlus handset is expected to arrive with an octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 15R Geekbench Listing

A OnePlus handset bearing the model number "OnePlus CPH2767" has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). Judging by its model number and chipset details, it is anticipated to be the OnePlus 15R. The handset shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.32GHz.

oneplus 15r geekbench OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R Geekbench listing

The SoC appears to comprise two prime cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six performance cores operating at the 3.32GHz base frequency. Comparing the core configuration to the known chipsets in the market reveals it is Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which has already been confirmed by the brand.

The new Snapdragon chip may be paired with approximately 10.88GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB. The OnePlus 15R is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with OxygenOS 16. It has a motherboard with “canoe” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the OnePlus provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in India and the global markets. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,784 and 9,329 points, respectively.

These numbers slightly undercut the Geekbench scores of the OnePlus 15, which is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. In Gadgets 360's tests, the flagship model registered a 3,622 single-core score and 10,712 multi-core score in the same Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmark.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, which is expected to debut alongside the OnePlus 15R, was also recently spotted on Geekbench.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Specifications, OnePlus 15R Launch, OnePlus 15R specs
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi Mix Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Listed on Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners; Top Apps Include Tiimo, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and More

Related Stories

OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  3. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  4. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 RC Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  6. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners: Check List
  7. OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 1 â Dec 7): Know What to Watch
  8. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  9. Xiaomi May Launch This Tri-Fold Phone to Rival the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Announces App Store Awards 2025 Winners; Top Apps Include Tiimo, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and More
  2. OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Spots an Exoplanet Losing Its Atmosphere in a Huge Helium Stream
  4. Icy Moons Might Have Oceans That Briefly Boil, Study Suggests
  5. China's Zhuque-3 Reaches Orbit but Booster Explodes in Failed Landing Attempt
  6. Blue Origin to Fly First Wheelchair User to Space on NS-37 Mission
  7. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Comedy Talk Show
  8. Zendaya-Starrer Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date Teased: When, Where to Watch Online
  9. The Hunter: Chapter 1 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Thriller
  10. Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »