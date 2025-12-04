Realme has announced the launch of the Realme Watch 5 in India, introducing a smartwatch that offers a larger AMOLED display, independent GPS, and an expanded set of health and fitness features. The device was launched in the country alongside the Realme P4x 5G handset as part of the company's latest AIoT lineup. The company says that the smartwatch is manufactured in India through a partnership with Optiemus Electronics, as part of the company's ongoing efforts to shift all AIoT production to local facilities over the next few years.

Realme Watch 5 Price in India, Availability

Realme Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 4,499 in India, but a launch offer brings the price down to Rs. 3,999 with a Rs. 500 discount. The first sale will begin on December 10 at 12pm (noon) IST on the Realme India e-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail channels. The smartwatch is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Mint Blue, and Vibrant Orange colour options.

Realme Watch 5 Features, Specifications

The Realme Watch 5 comes with a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 390 × 450 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of brightness. It uses a 2D flat glass cover and an aluminium-alloy functional crown within a metallic unibody design. The design also includes honeycomb speaker holes and a new 3D-Wave strap.

Realme's latest Watch 5 supports Bluetooth calling, NFC, and over 300 customisable watch faces. It includes independent GPS backed by five GNSS systems and offers 108 sports modes, guided workouts, stretching tools, and integration with the Realme Link app.

Health monitoring features on the Realme Watch 5 include heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and menstruation management. The watch also provides three breathing training modes and features such as music control, compass, and a personal coach.

Battery life for the Realme Watch 5 is rated for up to 16 days of standard use and up to 20 days in Light Mode, according to the company. The smartwatch carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.