Motorola has expanded its design-led lineup with a new special edition of the Motorola Edge 70, created in collaboration with Pantone and Swarovski. The model introduces Cloud Dancer, Pantone's Colour of the Year 2026, as a new finish for the device, marking another step in Motorola's ongoing partnership with the global colour authority. By adding Swarovski crystals to the back panel, the company is positioning this edition as a more stylised alternative to the standard model, while keeping the core hardware unchanged.

Motorola Edge 70 Cloud Dancer Special Edition Design

A special edition of the Motorola Edge 70, featuring Pantone's Colour of the Year 2026, called Cloud Dancer, has been unveiled. Cloud Dancer is identified as Pantone 11-4201 and is described as a soft white tone. The launch continues Motorola's multi-year partnership with Pantone.

Motorola also collaborated with Swarovski for the new handset. Swarovski crystals are embedded in the phone's back panel, making this version part of Motorola's design-focused Brilliant Collection.

The smartphone maker states that the new Motorola Edge 70 Cloud Dancer special edition with Swarovski crystals will be available in select global markets. Pricing and release dates for this variant have not yet been announced.

Motorola Edge 70 Cloud Dancer Special Edition Price, Features

Motorola first launched the Edge 70 in November 2025 in three Pantone colourways. These colours were Gadget Grey, Lily Pad and Bronze Green. In the UK, the phone is priced at GBP 700 (roughly Rs. 80,000). In some other European countries, it starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 81,000).

The special edition retains the hardware of the standard Motorola Edge 70. It has a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1,220×2,712 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, peak brightness up to 4500 nits and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The handset ships with Android 16-based Hello UI, and Motorola confirms security updates until June 2031. Moto AI features are also included.

The rear camera setup of the Motorola Edge 70 includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 3-in-1 light sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, A GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and a USB Type C port. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The Motorola Edge 70 packs a 4,800mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It has an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and holds MIL-STD-810H durability certification. It offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The body measures 159×74×5.99mm and weighs 159g.