Realme P4x 5G has been launched in India. The new P series smartphone comes in three colourways with a 7,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. The Realme P4x 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 6.72-inch display and a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme P4x 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme P4x 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme P4x 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. It is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colours.

As a launch offer, Realme will offer the base RAM and storage model of the Realme P4x 5G for a discounted price of Rs. 13,499. The sale of the phone will begin on December 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme's online store.

Realme P4x 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme P4x 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 391ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P4x 5G has a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The handset offers up to 18GB of virtual RAM as well.

Realme P4x 5G in Matte Silver

Photo Credit: Realme

For optics, the handset has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a Frozen Crown Cooling System featuring a 5300mm sq vapour chamber with a steel plate and Copper-graphite coating.

Connectivity options on the Realme P4x 5G include Bluetooth, 5G, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi. It boasts dual speakers.

The Realme P4x 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The battery supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging. It has an 8.39mm thickness and a 208g weight.