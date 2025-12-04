Technology News
Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Realme P4x 5G features a 6.72-inch display with 1,000 nits peak brightness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4x 5G is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colours

Highlights
  • Realme P4x 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0
  • It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • The battery supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging
Realme P4x 5G has been launched in India. The new P series smartphone comes in three colourways with a 7,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. The Realme P4x 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 6.72-inch display and a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme P4x 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme P4x 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme P4x 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.  It is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colours.

As a launch offer, Realme will offer the base RAM and storage model of the Realme P4x 5G for a discounted price of Rs. 13,499. The sale of the phone will begin on December 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme's online store. 

Realme P4x 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme P4x 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 391ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P4x 5G has a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, alongside up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The handset offers up to 18GB of virtual RAM as well.

realme p4x 5g matte silver Realme P4x 5G

Realme P4x 5G in Matte Silver
Photo Credit: Realme

 

For optics, the handset has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a Frozen Crown Cooling System featuring a 5300mm sq vapour chamber with a steel plate and Copper-graphite coating.

Connectivity options on the Realme P4x 5G include Bluetooth, 5G, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi. It boasts dual speakers.

The Realme P4x 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The battery supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging. It has an 8.39mm thickness and a 208g weight.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Comments

Realme P4x 5G, Realme P4x 5G Price in India, Realme P4x 5G Specifications, Realme P4x 5G Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Note 60 Ultra to Launch as Firm’s First Smartphone Designed by Pininfarina
Micron Announces Exit from Consumer Business, to Shut Down Crucial Amid Global RAM Shortage

