SoundHound Launches Chat AI Voice Assistant With Access to ChatGPT on Android, iOS

SoundHound's proprietary technology is claimed to intelligently select the right response by combining access to GPT, and real-time knowledge domains.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 March 2023 19:15 IST
SoundHound Launches Chat AI Voice Assistant With Access to ChatGPT on Android, iOS

Photo Credit: SoundHound

SoundHound's proprietary software leverages a network of over 100 domains for knowledge building

Highlights
  • SoundHound Chat AI combines OpenAI's GPT with real-time knowledge domains
  • Chat AI is available to download on Android, iOS
  • SoundHound is primarily known for its music recognition software

SoundHound, best known for its music recognition software service, has announced that it is bringing ChatGPT to its Chat AI iOS and Android apps. The company claims that this integration will help users avoid what the company calls AI hallucinations, by picking the right response through intelligent processing. Businesses can access the platform and build AI-powered next-generation voice assistants. The SoundHound Chat AI app is available to download on Android Google Play Store and on iOS App Store as well.

Announcing the news through a newsroom post on its official website, SoundHound said that it is bringing together voice-enabled Generative AI and the power of a voice assistant, to introduce SoundHound Chat AI, that will allow consumers and businesses to build their own AI-powered voice assistants.

The company claims that the platform allows users to submit queries in the fastest, most efficient way, that is by speaking. Responses are also shared in the form of text and/or audio. SoundHound claims that its SoundHound Chat AI platform reduces the number of unrecognised queries by leveraging a proprietary technology that selects the most appropriate response from the most relevant domain, by leveraging ChatGPT, and real-time questions about weather, sports, stock, and flight status amongst others.

SoundHound AI Chat proprietary technology is being called CaiLAN (Conversational AI Language) and its machine learning technology has been named CaiNet (Conversational AI Network). CaiLAN builds knowledge domains on topics like weather, restaurants, traffic, and local search using software engineering and a network of over 100 domains. Meanwhile, CaiNet connects SoundHound's internal and external models such as OpenAI's GPT, amongst others, added the official newsroom post. CaiLAN then intelligently decides the best results to provide to the user.

Users wishing to use the app may do so by subscribing to a weekly or annual plan. As previously mentioned, the SoundHound Chat AI app is available on Android and iOS.

A smart AI-powered voice assistant such as the SoundHound Chat AI has been popular in science fiction, with movies like 'Her' portraying what such a technology could sound and feel like. “SoundHound Chat AI ushers in a new phase of voice-enabled, conversational AI that used to only exist in science fiction,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound, in the newsroom post.

SoundHound, SoundHound Chat AI, Android, iOS, AI Voice Assistant
