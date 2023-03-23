Technology News
Opera Browser Brings AI Prompts, Adds ChatGPT, ChatSonic Integration to Sidebar

Microsoft has also been seen heavily integrating GPT-based tools to its browser, Microsoft Edge.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 March 2023 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Opera

Opera users will now be able to generate ideas, summaries, translations, and itineraries, amongst others

Highlights
  • Opera for desktop on Windows, Mac, and Linux now feature AI integrations
  • Opera GX users must have the Early Bird option enabled in settings
  • Opera plans to launch its own GPT-based browser AI engine in the future

Opera had announced plans to integrate generative AI capabilities on to its web browser in February. Now, the company seems to have taken its first step towards these plans with the launch of a sidebar integration for ChatGPT and ChatSonic. The Oslo, Norway-headquartered Chromium-based browser maker, has launched another AI-powered feature called smart AI prompts. Opera joins Microsoft's Edge, which has also began integrating ChatGPT with its browser through its search engine, Microsoft Bing.

According to a press release shared by Opera, Opera for desktops and Opera GX, starting today, will feature AI prompts and sidebar integrations of GPT-based services ChatGPT and ChatSonic.

Smart AI prompts launched by Opera is a tool directly accessible by users from the address bar or by highlighting a text element on a website, which allows a user to request for generative AI services that could help shorten or explain articles, generate tweets, or request relevant content based on the highlighted text. Opera claims that AI prompts is a contextual feature and that it would evolve as the company adds new features.

Meanwhile, the generative pre-trained transformer (GPT)-based integrations have made their way to the sidebar of Opera for desktops and Opera GX, which allow users to request for idea generation, summaries, translations, and itineraries, amongst other ChatGPT-backed functionalities. Meanwhile, the platform's sidebar also allows for AI-based image generation that is backed by ChatSonic.

"AI-generated content (AIGC) is a game-changer for web browsing. Our goal is to use these technologies to give our users new browsing superpowers – reimagining how they learn, create, and research,” said Joanna Czajka, Product Director at Opera, in the official press release announcing the launch.

Opera also claims that this is just the first stage of Opera's Browser AI vision, and that the second stage in the near future would see the company developing its' own GPT-based browser AI engine.

Generative AI tools for desktop is available on Opera for Windows, Mac, and Linux, while Opera GX on Windows and Mac has also rolled out generative AI integrations. Users who wish to try the new AI-powered features will have to upgrade their Opera browser to the latest version, and then head to Easy Setup and activate the Early Access option by toggling AI Prompts. Opera GX users must also have the Early Bird option enabled in their browsers settings in order to access the newly introduced features.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: GPT, ChatGPT, ChatSonic, AI, Generative AI, Opera
Comment
