Spotify – the Swedish audio streaming platform – has announced a new offer for prospective subscribers of its premium subscription in India. Courtesy of a new limited-time deal introduced by Spotify, users can enjoy ad-free music streaming at a discounted price via the Individual plan. With this offer, Spotify Premium subscribers can listen to music without any interruptions, in addition to access to features such as a customisable queue, the ability to play songs in any order and better streaming quality.

Spotify Premium Promotional Offer

On its website, Spotify mentions that users who wish to subscribe to the Individual plan can enjoy a limited-time promotional offer and get three months of Spotify Premium subscription at Rs. 59. The plan is usually priced at Rs. 119 per month.

However, there is a catch. It is only limited to first-time subscribers. This means if you have previously subscribed to, or are currently enrolled on Spotify Premium, it may not be available to you. Spotify says its promotional offer is live till August 25 in India.

Limited Time Offer on Spotify Premium

Photo Credit: Spotify

This promotional offer is only valid on the Premium Individual plan, but there are notable offers on Spotify's other plans too. The music-streaming platform is currently offering double the validity of its other plans for the price of one month. This offer is live on Spotify Premium's Duo, Family and Student subscriptions.

This development comes a month after Spotify announced a price hike for all its premium plans in the US for the second time in 12 months. The streaming platform revealed that new users will now be able to subscribe to the Individual plan at $11.99 a month, up from $10.99. The Duo plan sees a $2 price hike and is now priced at $16.99, while the Spotify Premium Family plan, which was previously listed for $16.99, will now cost $19.99.

Spotify Premium Benefits

Spotify Premium brings ad-free streaming of over 100 million songs. With the subscription, users can take advantage of higher audio quality, organise their listening queues, get insights into their streaming habits and play songs in any order without being tied to the shuffle-only mode. Furthermore, it also brings offline streaming of music, enabling users to download tracks and playlists on their devices.