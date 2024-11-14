Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More

Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More

Spotify's new Partner Program lets creators earn a revenue share on ads played on or off the platform.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 13:38 IST
Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify for Creators now offers improved analytics for creators

Highlights
  • Spotify for Podcasters is revamped into Spotify for Creators
  • The streaming service has announced a partner program for monetisation
  • It also brings new custom video thumbnails and podcast clips features
Advertisement

Spotify for Podcasters – the all-in-one podcasting platform – introduced one of its biggest updates ever at its Now Playing event on Wednesday. It brings a new partner program which lets users monetise video podcasts, rolls out more tools for growing the audience, and offers improved analytics. Furthermore, the app has been renamed and revamped and is now called Spotify for Creators. This development comes after the company conducted a fan survey which revealed an 88 percent growth in the number of users who consumed video podcasts in the previous year.

Spotify for Creators

In a blog post, Spotify announced that its Spotify for Podcasters app has evolved into Spotify for Creators, in line with its mission of providing more tools to both audio and video creators. On this platform, creators can upload their content in audio, video, or both formats, interact with their audience, and access improved analytics.

It has introduced a new Partner Program in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US which lets creators earn a revenue share on ads played on or off Spotify. Meanwhile, they will also earn revenue based on the duration of their video content streamed by Premium subscribers and actual engagement.

To drive audiences across social media platforms, it brings new custom video thumbnails and podcast clips features. Following its rollout, creators will be able to upload short-form content directly on Spotify. These clips will be surfaced across the app, enabling viewers to migrate their audiences from short-form content to full-length episodes. There's also a new Following Feed which lets viewers find their preferred content more easily. Furthermore, Spotify Premium users will be able to stream video podcasts without ads.

Improved analytics with more access to data have also been introduced on Spotify, with options to get a combined overview of the consumed hours, growth in followers, and total streams, in addition to the same metrics for individual episodes. The rollout of these features is aimed at improving audience engagement and retention, along with the monetisation revenue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify for Podcasters, Spotify App, Spotify podcast, Spotify podcast features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Related Stories

Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on a Pair of AI Glasses to Compete With Meta
  2. Samsung Galaxy A36 Tipped to Get Front Camera Upgrade
  3. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launch Set for Next Week; to Get a 6.85-Inch 1.5K Display
  4. RedMagic 10 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Debuts at This Price
  5. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  6. Google Will Now Use AI to Protect You From Call Scams and Harmful Apps
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface
  2. Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
  3. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launch Set for November 21, Teased to Feature 6.85-inch 1.5K Display
  4. Google Introduces AI-Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps
  5. Nvidia App With AI-Powered RTX Game Filters, Support for 4K 120fps Video Capture Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy A36 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Front Camera
  7. Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special Reimagines A Christmas Carol on Prime Video
  8. Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
  9. Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot
  10. Crypto Legislation Likely Coming Under Trump, Ex-SEC Chief Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »