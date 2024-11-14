Spotify for Podcasters – the all-in-one podcasting platform – introduced one of its biggest updates ever at its Now Playing event on Wednesday. It brings a new partner program which lets users monetise video podcasts, rolls out more tools for growing the audience, and offers improved analytics. Furthermore, the app has been renamed and revamped and is now called Spotify for Creators. This development comes after the company conducted a fan survey which revealed an 88 percent growth in the number of users who consumed video podcasts in the previous year.

Spotify for Creators

In a blog post, Spotify announced that its Spotify for Podcasters app has evolved into Spotify for Creators, in line with its mission of providing more tools to both audio and video creators. On this platform, creators can upload their content in audio, video, or both formats, interact with their audience, and access improved analytics.

It has introduced a new Partner Program in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US which lets creators earn a revenue share on ads played on or off Spotify. Meanwhile, they will also earn revenue based on the duration of their video content streamed by Premium subscribers and actual engagement.

To drive audiences across social media platforms, it brings new custom video thumbnails and podcast clips features. Following its rollout, creators will be able to upload short-form content directly on Spotify. These clips will be surfaced across the app, enabling viewers to migrate their audiences from short-form content to full-length episodes. There's also a new Following Feed which lets viewers find their preferred content more easily. Furthermore, Spotify Premium users will be able to stream video podcasts without ads.

Improved analytics with more access to data have also been introduced on Spotify, with options to get a combined overview of the consumed hours, growth in followers, and total streams, in addition to the same metrics for individual episodes. The rollout of these features is aimed at improving audience engagement and retention, along with the monetisation revenue.