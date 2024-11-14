Google Chrome for iOS has received several new features that aim to make finding information and completing tasks easier. The web browser now lets iPhone users add text queries to visual searches via Google Lens for more helpful and relevant results. It also introduces new ways to save space on iPhone, find better deals while shopping online, and view maps of addresses quickly. These changes are arriving with the Google Chrome for iOS update for November 2024.

New Features in Google Chrome for iOS

In a blog post, Google announced that Chrome for iOS users can now add text queries to visual searches in Google Lens simultaneously. This is said to help in more complex searches with the option of adding a colour or visual attribute as a text query alongside the image search.

Chrome for iOS also brings a new feature that might help users get rid of the “Storage Almost Full” notification. Following the latest update, it allows saving photos and other content from the web directly from the web to Google Drive and Photos apps on iPhone. When saving the file, users simply need to tap on the Drive option that appears and content will be saved in the new Saved from Chrome folder in Files. To save images, they can press and hold onto an image and select the Save in Google Photos option from the context menu.

In the US, Google's latest update for Chrome introduces a shopping insights feature for finding good deals when shopping online. While browsing for a product, users will get a Good Deal Now notification from the browser which provides information such as its price history, price tracking, and more buying options. This feature works when the Make Searches and Browsing Better setting is enabled on Chrome. It will initially only be available in the US but will be rolled out to more regions over the coming months, confirmed Google.

Another new addition to Chrome for iOS is the ability to see maps of addresses with a single tap without switching between the browser and Google Maps. Once rolled out, users will be able to see a mini-map of the location in Chrome with one tap on the underlined address. The feature is currently said to be in the experimental phase and will be introduced globally soon.