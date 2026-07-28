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Snapchat Brings Spotify Music Sharing to Snap Map With Now Playing

The feature is rolling out in regions where both Snapchat and Spotify are available, while Canada will receive it at a later date.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 10:28 IST
Snapchat Brings Spotify Music Sharing to Snap Map With Now Playing

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Users can pause sharing whenever they choose

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Highlights
  • Snap Map now supports live music discovery
  • Spotlight now helps users discover new tracks
  • Music sharing stops after 24 hours of inactivity
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Snapchat now lets users share the music they are listening to in real time through a new feature called Now Playing on Snap Map. The update debuts with Spotify integration and allows users to display their current track to friends while discovering music through their Snapchat contacts. Users can also open songs in Spotify, save them to their Liked Songs library, and explore Spotlight videos featuring the same audio. The rollout covers regions where Snapchat and Spotify are both available, with Canada expected to join at a later stage.

Snapchat Adds Spotify-Powered Now Playing Feature to Snap Map

According to Snapchat's press release, Now Playing has been added to Snap Map, which the company says has more than 450 million monthly users. The feature currently works with Spotify, making it the first supported music streaming service. The feature is rolling out in regions where both Snapchat and Spotify are available, while Canada will receive it at a later date.

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Spotify accounts can be linked from several areas of the app, including Snap Map, Sounds, friend profiles, and Settings. Once the account is linked, they can decide who can view their listening activity. The available options include Friends, Friends on the Map, Select Friends, and No One.

Users who have permission to view the activity can see the song a friend is currently playing on Snap Map. Selecting the music card offers shortcuts to Spotify, the option to add the song to Liked Songs, and related Spotlight videos that use the same soundtrack. Snapchat also allows tracks discovered through Spotlight and Sound Pages to be added directly to a connected Spotify library.

The company said listening activity is shared only when Snapchat has been opened within the previous 24 hours. If the app remains inactive beyond that period, sharing is paused automatically until the user opens Snapchat again. Users can also pause music sharing for three hours, 24 hours, or indefinitely.

Spotify is the only supported service at launch, though the announcement indicates the integration may expand to other streaming platforms later.

The update builds on Snapchat's existing music features. The company introduced Sounds in 2020, allowing users to add licensed music clips to Snaps and Stories and access full tracks through supported streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. The latest addition extends Snapchat's music tools beyond adding songs to Snaps and Stories by bringing ongoing listening activity into Snap Map.

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Further reading: Snapchat, Snap Map, Now Playing, Spotify
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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