The Vivo V80 is all set to be launched in India as the latest addition to the company's V-series lineup. The successor to the Vivo V70 is likely to arrive as the first model in the Vivo V80 series in the country. In the days leading up to its launch, several details about the upcoming handset have been teased. The Vivo V80 is confirmed to sport a 1.5K 144Hz display. It will ship with Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and pack a 7,000mAh-class battery.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Vivo V80, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V80 will launch in India on October 6 at 12pm IST. Following its launch, the handset will be available through the Vivo India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across the country.

The smartphone will be offered in three colour options — Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue, and Stellar Black. Vivo has also revealed several key specifications ahead of the launch through its Amazon microsite.

Vivo V80 Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Vivo has yet to announce the India price of the V80. A previous report suggests it could be positioned similarly to the Oppo Reno 16 lineup in India. Notably, the Reno 16 starts at Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

For context, its predecessor, the Vivo V70, was launched at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The higher-end Vivo V70 Elite started at Rs. 51,999.

Vivo V80 Features and Specifications

Vivo has revealed several details about the V80, including its display, camera system, battery, and software. Here's what to expect from the upcoming Vivo V80.

Design

The Vivo V80 follows the company's established V-Series design language and has been teased in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue, and Stellar Black colour options. Earlier teasers showed the smartphone with a rear camera module featuring three cameras and an LED flash. The rear camera system also carries Zeiss branding.

Display

The Vivo V80 is confirmed to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 1.07 billion colours and has a claimed local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Vivo has also kept the bezels narrow at 1.25mm.

This represents a higher refresh rate than the 120Hz panel seen on the Vivo V70, while the screen size is identical.

Performance and Software

Vivo has yet to officially confirm the chipset powering the V80. However, the smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm's SM7750 platform, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. In the Geekbench 7.1.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 1,070 (single-core) and 3,552 (multi-core) points. Notably, the Vivo V70 also uses the same chipset.

The V80 is confirmed to be the first V-Series smartphone to ship with Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Cameras

For photography, the Vivo V80 will feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYTIA 700V sensor and OIS, a 50-megapixel Night Telephoto camera with a 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, and a Zeiss wide-angle camera.

The telephoto camera supports OIS, 3x optical zoom, and up to 100x zoom. On the front, the phone gets a 50-megapixel Group Selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view and autofocus. The handset will also support 4K Cinematic Video and 4K video recording at 60fps.

Vivo is also highlighting more than 30 AI-based creative tools, including Live Sticker Collage and AI Diwali Portrait 2.0, which is designed to improve festive portrait shots.

Battery and Charging

The Vivo V80 is confirmed to pack a 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo claims is the largest battery capacity on a V-Series smartphone so far. The company rates it for up to 14 hours of continuous navigation and up to 39.5 hours of local video playback. The upcoming handset will support 90W FlashCharge fast charging.